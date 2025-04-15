EDGE stats: Demidov’s outlook after signing with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens, already one of the biggest surprises of the NHL season with an elite young core, signed forward Ivan Demidov to his entry-level contract on April 8 and immediately saw a glimpse of his advanced stats potential in his NHL debut.

The 19-year-old, who was selected with the fifth pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored a goal, had a primary assist and three shots on goal while playing 16:56 in Montreal’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at Bell Centre. Per NHL EDGE stats, Demidov’s goal came on a high-danger shot, and he also had two midrange shots on goal.

Demidov played mostly on the second line with center Alex Newhook and wing Joel Armia and on the second power play, and then Patrik Laine joined his line with Newhook at even strength in the third period. In the game against Chicago on Monday, Montreal’s leaders in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 were Laine (68.4), Newhook (65.3) and Demidov (62.9).