Demidov’s thrilling debut adds to buzz of Canadiens’ playoff chase

MONTREAL -- It’s an undeniable fact that there’s a lightness in the step of Montrealers when their Canadiens are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Well, instead of walking on air, as this town was doing after one period on Monday night, it is now shuffling gingerly across eggshells, the team’s bid to qualify for the postseason perhaps down to Game 82 on Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

If you want to see an entire city having an anxiety attack, this is the place.

The Canadiens squandered a third opportunity to nail down the second wild card of the Eastern Conference, their 2-0 first-period lead evaporating in what would be a 4-3 shootout loss to the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

Their postseason fate remains in their hands, but it’s not a firm grip. That the Canadiens have lost three straight is doing nothing to boost confidence.

To advance, Montreal will need just one point against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday or for the Columbus Blue Jackets to not win each of their remaining two games in regulation, starting with their game Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers and concluding against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Never in franchise history have the Canadiens failed to make the playoffs four years in a row, twice failing three seasons consecutively -- 1999-2001 and 2022-24. It’s a record they don’t want to set.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure,” captain Nick Suzuki said of the Canadiens having been unable to lock down their playoff spot. “We’ve just been battling all these games, playing big games down the stretch. They all feel pretty much the same.”