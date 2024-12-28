NHL EDGE stat trends and storylines for 2024 

Avalanche duo MacKinnon, Makar bring the speed; Thompson of Sabres continues hardest shot dominance

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look back at major EDGE stats trends in 2024 as of Jan. 26.

Fastest team: Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon leads the League in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts during the 2024 calendar year (646 in regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined), and his teammate, defenseman Cale Makar, has the most 20-plus mph speed bursts at his position (190) over that same span. The Avalanche, as a team, also lead the NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts per game (30.78; 2,832 in 92 games) during the 2024 calendar year and have had the most in that category during each of the four seasons of the EDGE tracking era (since 2021-22). This speed led to plenty of offense, with Colorado ranking second in regular-season goals per game (3.61) during the 2024 calendar year behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (3.75).

Most high-danger goals: Zach Hyman

The Edmonton Oilers wing leads the NHL in high-danger goals (45) during the 2024 calendar year (regular season and playoffs combined). He has been a beneficiary of elite center and linemate Connor McDavid, who is leads the NHL in points for a fourth straight calendar year (175 in 100 regular season and playoff games combined), including 133 assists (26 more than next-closest player Nikita Kucherov’s 107). McDavid, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs despite the Oilers losing in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, is also the leader in total skating distance (378 miles in regular season and playoffs combined) and single-period skating distance (2.25 miles in third period of Game 3 against Vancouver Canucks in Western Conference Second Round) during the calendar year.

Goals by location standout: Sam Reinhart

The Panthers forward has a League-leading 66 goals during the 2024 calendar year (regular season and playoffs combined). Per NHL EDGE stats, Reinhart is the only player in the top five of both midrange goals (24; tied for first with New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin) and high-danger goals (28; tied for fourth) during the calendar year. Reinhart scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 7 against the Oilers and has the most goals by a Panthers player in a calendar year in their history, topping the previous mark held by Pavel Bure (58 in 2000).

FLA@TBL: Reinhart puts Panthers on top with PPG in opening period

Most high-danger saves: Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers goalie leads the League in high-danger saves (501 in regular season and playoffs) during the 2024 calendar year. That total includes his impressive postseason run, helping New York reach the Eastern Conference Final before losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida; Shesterkin was second in high-danger saves during the playoffs (122 in 16 games) behind only Cup-winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (145 in 24 games). The Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024 (55-23-4; 114 points), and Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92-million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) Dec. 8 to become the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.

Hardest shot: Tage Thompson

The Buffalo Sabres forward has the hardest max shot speed in the NHL during the 2024 calendar year (104.69 mph against Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 26); it was also the fastest shot of the NHL EDGE tracking era (since 2021-22) in the regular season or playoffs. Thompson also has four 100-plus mph shot attempts during the 2024 calendar year, while all other NHL forwards have combined for only three such attempts. Thompson’s hard shot translated to goal scoring in 2024; he’s tied for 12th in goals per game (0.49; 36 in 73 games) over the span.

DET@BUF: Zucker drives in a PPG on a rebound

