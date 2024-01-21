NHL EDGE stats: Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons

Devils defenseman hits 102.59 mph, surpassing Raddysh of Lightning

Colin Miller NJD NHL EDGE

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Colin Miller is the latest owner of the hardest shot in the NHL this season.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman hit 102.59 miles per hour against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, reaching the hardest shot speed in a game this season and through three seasons of NHL EDGE stats data.

He surpassed the 102.40 mph shot Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh unleashed against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Unlike Raddysh's shot, which was a one-timer, Miller took a pass at his own blue line, skated through center ice, and after crossing the Stars blue line, fired a low slap shot that goalie Scott Wedgewood deflected with his blocker with 5:40 left in the first period of Dallas' 6-2 win.

Before Raddysh on Thursday, the hardest shot recorded by NHL EDGE data (101.95 mph) belonged to St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko on March 22, 2022. Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas had the hardest shot of this season (101.69 mph) against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 1. Gudas also had the hardest shot attempt in an NHL game last season (101.71) while playing for the Florida Panthers on Jan. 16.

Behind Miller, Raddysh and Gudas on the hardest shot list this season are defensemen Erik Karlsson (101.54 mph) of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Travis Sanheim (101.49) of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The hardest shot taken by a forward this season is by Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen (101.36), which is tied for sixth among all skaters with Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman.

