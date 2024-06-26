Order of selection for 2024 NHL Draft

NEW YORK (June 26, 2024) – The National Hockey League announced today the current order of selection for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place over two days: Round 1 will be held on Friday, June 28 (4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, SN, SN+, TVAS), followed by Rounds 2‑7 on Saturday, June 29 (8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET, NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1, SN+).

Round 1

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah Hockey Club

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

17. Washington Capitals

18. Chicago Blackhawks (from NYI)

19. Vegas Golden Knights

20. New York Islanders (from TBL via CHI)

21. Los Angeles Kings

22. Nashville Predators

23. Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Boston Bruins (via DET and OTT)

26. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Calgary Flames (from VAN)

29. Dallas Stars

30. New York Rangers

31. Anaheim Ducks (from EDM)

32. Philadelphia Flyers (from FLA)

Round 2

33. San Jose Sharks

34. Chicago Blackhawks

35. Anaheim Ducks

36. Columbus Blue Jackets (optional to PHI)

37. Winnipeg Jets (from MTL via UTA and LAK)

38. Utah Hockey Club

39. Ottawa Senators

40. Seattle Kraken

41. Calgary Flames

42. San Jose Sharks (from NJD)

43. Buffalo Sabres

44. Pittsburgh Penguins (from PHI via CAR)

45. Minnesota Wild

46. Pittsburgh Penguins

47. Detroit Red Wings

48. St. Louis Blues

49. Utah Hockey Club (from WSH via OTT)

50. Chicago Blackhawks (from NYI)

51. Philadelphia Flyers*

52. Washington Capitals (from VGK)

53. San Jose Sharks (from TBL via NSH and DET)

54. New York Islanders (from LAK via PHI and CHI)

55. Nashville Predators

56. St. Louis Blues (from TOR)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from COL)

58. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

59. Nashville Predators (from WPG)

60. Carolina Hurricanes

61. New York Islanders (from VAN via CHI)

62. Calgary Flames (from DAL)

63. Seattle Kraken (from NYR)

64. Edmonton Oilers

65. Utah Hockey Club (from FLA)

Pick 36 – Columbus will send its 2nd-round pick in 2024 or 2025 to Philadelphia at Columbus’ option*

Pick 51 – Assigned to Philadelphia for club not signing 2018 1st-round pick Jay O’Brien

Round 3

66. Anaheim Ducks (from SJS)

67. Chicago Blackhawks

68. Anaheim Ducks

69. Columbus Blue Jackets

70. Montreal Canadiens

71. Utah Hockey Club

72. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT)

73. Seattle Kraken

74. Calgary Flames

75. New Jersey Devils

76. Buffalo Sabres

77. Philadelphia Flyers

78. Montreal Canadiens (from MIN via WSH)

79. Anaheim Ducks (from PIT)

80. Detroit Red Wings

81. St. Louis Blues

82. Washington Capitals

83. Washington Capitals (from NYI via TOR)

84. Calgary Flames (from VGK via PIT)

85. San Jose Sharks (from TBL)

86. Columbus Blue Jackets (from LAK)

87. Nashville Predators

88. Seattle Kraken (from TOR)

89. Utah Hockey Club (from COL)

90. Washington Capitals (from BOS)

91. New Jersey Devils (from WPG)

92. Carolina Hurricanes

93. Vancouver Canucks

94. Nashville Predators (from DAL)

95. St. Louis Blues (from NYR)

96. Utah Hockey Club (from EDM)

97. Florida Panthers

Round 4

98. Utah Hockey Club (from SJS)

99. Nashville Predators (from CHI via TBL)

100. Anaheim Ducks

101. Columbus Blue Jackets

102. Montreal Canadiens

103. Utah Hockey Club

104. Ottawa Senators

105. Seattle Kraken

106. Calgary Flames

107. Calgary Flames (from NJD via VAN)

108. Buffalo Sabres

109. Buffalo Sabres (from PHI)

110. Minnesota Wild

111. Pittsburgh Penguins

112. Ottawa Senators (from DET)

113. St. Louis Blues

114. Washington Capitals

115. New York Islanders

116. San Jose Sharks (from VGK)

117. Ottawa Senators (from TBL)

118. Los Angeles Kings

119. Nashville Predators

120. Toronto Maple Leafs

121. Colorado Avalanche

122. Boston Bruins

123. Winnipeg Jets

124. Carolina Hurricanes

125. Vancouver Canucks

126. Detroit Red Wings (from DAL)

127. New York Rangers

128. Tampa Bay Lightning (from EDM via NSH)

129. Florida Panthers

Round 5

130. Montreal Canadiens (from SJS)

131. San Jose Sharks (from CHI via VAN and CGY)

132. Colorado Avalanche (from ANA)

133. Columbus Blue Jackets

134. Montreal Canadiens

135. Utah Hockey Club

136. Ottawa Senators

137. Colorado Avalanche (from SEA)

138. Chicago Blackhawks (from CGY)

139. New Jersey Devils

140. Minnesota Wild (from BUF)

141. Florida Panthers (from PHI)

142. Minnesota Wild

143. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)

144. Detroit Red Wings

145. St. Louis Blues

146. Washington Capitals

147. New York Islanders

148. Philadelphia Flyers (from VGK)

149. Tampa Bay Lightning

150. Philadelphia Flyers (from LAK)

151. Toronto Maple Leafs (from NSH via CHI)

152. Toronto Maple Leafs

153. New Jersey Devils (from COL via SJS)

154. Boston Bruins

155. Winnipeg Jets

156. Carolina Hurricanes

157. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VAN)

158. Dallas Stars

159. New York Rangers

160. Edmonton Oilers

161. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

Round 6

162. Vancouver Canucks (from SJS)

163. Chicago Blackhawks

164. Anaheim Ducks

165. Columbus Blue Jackets

166. Montreal Canadiens

Utah Hockey Club

168. Carolina Hurricanes (from OTT)

169. Seattle Kraken

170. Calgary Flames

171. New Jersey Devils

172. Buffalo Sabres

173. Philadelphia Flyers

174. Minnesota Wild

175. Pittsburgh Penguins

176. Detroit Red Wings

177. Philadelphia Flyers (from STL)

178. Washington Capitals

179. New York Islanders

180. Vegas Golden Knights

181. Tampa Bay Lightning

182. Los Angeles Kings

183. Edmonton Oilers (from NSH)

184. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

185. Colorado Avalanche

186. Boston Bruins

187. Winnipeg Jets

188. Carolina Hurricanes

189. Vancouver Canucks

190. Utah Hockey Club (from DAL via NSH)

191. New York Rangers

192. Edmonton Oilers

193. Florida Panthers

Round 7

194. San Jose Sharks

195. Tampa Bay Lightning (from CHI)

196. Edmonton Oilers (from ANA)

197. Vegas Golden Knights (from CBJ)

198. Montreal Canadiens

199. Utah Hockey Club

200. Toronto Maple Leafs (from OTT)

201. Seattle Kraken

202. Seattle Kraken (from CGY)

203. Detroit Red Wings (from NJD via SJS)

204. Buffalo Sabres

205. Philadelphia Flyers

206. Tampa Bay Lightning (from MIN)

207. Pittsburgh Penguins

208. Detroit Red Wings

209. St. Louis Blues

210. Montreal Canadiens (from WSH)

211. St. Louis Blues (from NYI)

212. Vegas Golden Knights

213. Nashville Predators (from TBL)

214. Los Angeles Kings

215. Colorado Avalanche (from NSH via NJD)

216. Toronto Maple Leafs

217. Colorado Avalanche

218. Edmonton Oilers (from BOS via UTA)

219. Winnipeg Jets

220. Carolina Hurricanes

221. Vancouver Canucks

222. Dallas Stars

223. Pittsburgh Penguins (from NYR)

224. Montreal Canadiens (from EDM)

225. Florida Panthers