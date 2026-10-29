NHL, DHL announce multiyear international partnership

NEW YORK – DHL and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multiyear international partnership, naming DHL an Official Shipping and Logistics Partner of the NHL with marketing rights in key European markets.

The partnership provides DHL with an array of European marketing rights that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans across Europe. Fans will see the DHL brand on the NHL’s digitally enhanced dasherboards and on virtual slot in-ice ads during European NHL game broadcasts. DHL will have the ability to include NHL Players in marketing campaigns to engage European NHL fans and receive prominent line of sight signage and branding during NHL Global Series games and for World Cup of Hockey 2028 games in Prague. DHL will also provide marketing support for the NHL's new prime time Monday Night Hockey broadcasts, providing passionate European hockey fans the ability to watch their favorite teams, and some of the NHL’s biggest stars, in prime time during the week.

Utilizing the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels, DHL will create co-branded campaigns, which include NHL.com international websites and country specific NHL social media channels throughout Europe. Content that showcases how DHL supports the NHL’s international logistics needs will be highlighted across NHL and DHL platforms and a Delivering Memories program delivering memorabilia to fans through a sweepstakes will be created.

Across Europe, DHL will interact with fans at future Hockey Day in Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Czechia events, with unique activations at the NHL Global Series Fan Fest in Düsseldorf and other NHL Fan Fests in European cities throughout the year. Fans will have the opportunity to hone their hockey skills with a myriad of interactive hockey-themed activities for fans of all ages, street hockey clinics, special guest appearances, hockey trivia, and more.

Additionally, DHL will become the presenting partner of a grassroots NHL program in a core European market each season enabling access to the game of hockey to more youth and families.

“As the NHL continues to grow its fanbase across the world, we're thrilled to welcome DHL as an Official Shipping and Logistics Partner of the NHL,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Vice President, Global Business Development. “Together, we'll deliver our great game to more fans in Europe and deepen our collective impact on European communities, and DHL employees and customers. DHL is a leading brand with unmatched presence across Europe, and jointly we'll be able to further accelerate the growth and reach of the NHL internationally.”

“At DHL, we believe in the power of sport to connect people and communities across borders. Our partnership with the NHL brings together two global organizations with a shared commitment to excellence and teamwork. As the NHL continues to grow its presence in Europe, DHL’s extensive international network puts us in a strong position to support the League’s ambitions, strengthen connections with fans and make a lasting contribution to the communities where hockey is played and celebrated,” said Elliott Santon, Global Head of Sponsorship, DHL.

About DHL Group

DHL Group is the world’s leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics. DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 584,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion Euros in 2025. The logistics company for the world.

About the NHL

Founded in 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) consists of 32 Member Clubs and showcases the world's best hockey players competing for the most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented.

The League reaches hundreds of millions of fans worldwide through live game attendance, television, radio, digital platforms and social media. Fans in more than 250 countries and territories engage with the NHL through a global network of media partners, including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the United States; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn. Fans around the world can also stream NHL games in nearly 200 countries and territories via NHL.TV on DAZN. NHL.com and the NHL App provide fans with access to scores, statistics, highlights, news and original content, while NHL Productions creates compelling programming that brings fans closer to the players, teams and personalities that define the game.

The NHL is committed to fostering inclusive, healthy and vibrant communities through hockey. Through NHL Unites, the League's social impact platform, the NHL works to ensure that hockey is welcoming and accessible to all, celebrating fans, players and communities of every background. For more information, visit NHL.com.