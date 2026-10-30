Kochetkov wins ninth straight to open season, Hurricanes hold off Blue Jackets

Denton Mateychuk and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (5-6-0), who had won two straight in overtime. Jet Greaves made 24 saves.

“We didn’t have a great first period -- we know that,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “(But) we outplayed them for the last two (periods), so a lot of positives. I know we lost, but our best hockey is going to be ahead of us if we play like that for 60 minutes like we played the last two. There’s not a team or a building we can’t go into and win.”

Martinook put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 15:51 of the first period on a shot from the left face-off circle that redirected off the skate of Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

“I had the same shot the shift before, and (Greaves) saved it,” Martinook said. “Then that one goes off their D-man, so you got to get lucky sometimes.”

Stankoven extended it to 2-0 at 7:47 of the second period. Nikolaj Ehlers carried the puck over the blue line and feathered a pass through two Columbus defenders to Stankoven, who drove the net and scored on Greaves’ blocker side.

“Beautiful pass,” Stankoven said. “I was just calling for it and he made a great play to space there. I just tried to get it off quick.

Ehlers joined Stankoven’s line with Jackson Blake in the absence of Taylor Hall, who has missed seven games with an upper-body injury.

“Either guy, it’s a one-two punch,” Stankoven said. “They’re different players, but the same in the speed that they bring and just the tenacity."

Jankowski pushed it to 3-0 just 16 seconds into the third period. Jarvis stripped the puck from Columbus defenseman Damon Severson below the Columbus goal line and found Jankowski at the top of the crease.