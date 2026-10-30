RALEIGH, N.C. -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves to extend his season-opening winning streak to nine games for the Carolina Hurricanes, who held off the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 3-2 victory at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
Kochetkov wins ninth straight to open season, Hurricanes hold off Blue Jackets
Goalie makes 24 saves, sets franchise record for Carolina, which has won 11 of 13
Kochetkov set the franchise record for longest winning streak to open the season, surpassing Frederik Andersen’s mark of eight wins to begin the 2021-22 campaign.
Jordan Martinook, Logan Stankoven and Mark Jankowski scored for the Hurricanes (11-2-2), who have won three in a row and 11 of their past 13 (11-1-1). Seth Jarvis had two assists for Carolina, which also extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1).
“I thought the first period was very, very good, and there was a little lull there in the second period,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Overall, you’re happy to get the win. And our goalie played great, and you move on.”
Denton Mateychuk and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (5-6-0), who had won two straight in overtime. Jet Greaves made 24 saves.
“We didn’t have a great first period -- we know that,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “(But) we outplayed them for the last two (periods), so a lot of positives. I know we lost, but our best hockey is going to be ahead of us if we play like that for 60 minutes like we played the last two. There’s not a team or a building we can’t go into and win.”
Martinook put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 15:51 of the first period on a shot from the left face-off circle that redirected off the skate of Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson.
“I had the same shot the shift before, and (Greaves) saved it,” Martinook said. “Then that one goes off their D-man, so you got to get lucky sometimes.”
Stankoven extended it to 2-0 at 7:47 of the second period. Nikolaj Ehlers carried the puck over the blue line and feathered a pass through two Columbus defenders to Stankoven, who drove the net and scored on Greaves’ blocker side.
“Beautiful pass,” Stankoven said. “I was just calling for it and he made a great play to space there. I just tried to get it off quick.
Ehlers joined Stankoven’s line with Jackson Blake in the absence of Taylor Hall, who has missed seven games with an upper-body injury.
“Either guy, it’s a one-two punch,” Stankoven said. “They’re different players, but the same in the speed that they bring and just the tenacity."
Jankowski pushed it to 3-0 just 16 seconds into the third period. Jarvis stripped the puck from Columbus defenseman Damon Severson below the Columbus goal line and found Jankowski at the top of the crease.
Jarvis has five points (one goal, four assists) in four games since his return from shoulder surgery in June.
“Just trying to contribute any way I can,” Jarvis said. “‘Janks’ and (Martinook) were awesome tonight. We came out with a clear goal and clear mindset, and I think it paid off.”
Mateychuk cut it to 3-1 at 6:56, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle off a pass from Jake Christiansen.
Johnson’s power-play goal made it 3-2 at 9:50. Charlie Coyle’s pass from along the boards crossed the crease before Johnson redirected the puck into the net at the right post.
“We go down three, and we see our fight and what we have,” Coyle said. “But we have to bring that early on. No matter what happens, we have to stick on that script. We didn’t start with it, and it hurt us in the end.”
Kochetkov was at his best in the second period, stopping shots from Adam Fantilli between the hash marks, then from the left circle on the same shift.
“He’s been incredible. He’s making a lot of hard saves look pretty easy,” Jarvis said. “That’s a good sign of high confidence in someone who is playing pretty well. He’s been a massive reason why we’re having success.”
NOTES: Kochetkov tied Felix Potvin (nine games in 1993-94) for the third-longest season-opening winning streak in NHL history. He now trails only Jack Campbell (11 games in 2020-21) and Carey Price (10 games in 2016-17). … Jankowski has seven goals in his past eight games. … Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in a three-game streak. … Ehlers has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a five-game streak.