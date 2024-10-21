NHL Buzz: Celebrini resumes skating, remains week to week for Sharks

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
San Jose Sharks
Macklin Celebrini has resumed skating, coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sunday.
The rookie center and No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft is on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 10 with a lower-body injury.
"He's progressing," Warsofsky said. "He's still week to week."
Celebrini was injured in his NHL debut Oct. 10, when he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Forwards William Eklund and Will Smith both returned to the lineup in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Eklund, who missed Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury, scored San Jose's only goal. Smith, a rookie who sat out Friday's game as part of a rest plan, had one shot on goal in 14:43 of ice time.
"I'm not going to get into Macklin's plan," Warsofsky said on whether Celebrini has a similar rest plan to Smith. "It's completely different, and he's hurt right now, so it's kind of irrelevant." -- Max Miller
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair will be out long term, general manager Lou Lamoriello said Monday.
The 29-year-old forward sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of the Islanders’ 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
“We won’t know until the next 24 hours or so just how serious the injury will be,” Lamoriello said. “It will be more long term than short term at this point. It certainly is not season-ending or anything, but the time frame, we just have to get more results from the X-rays and MRIs.”
Duclair, who is in the first season of a four-year contract he signed July 1, has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games, skating on the top line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.
Simon Holmstrom took Duclair's spot at practice Monday. Lamoriello said there is no plan of yet to recall someone from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.
“Those decisions are all going to be made over the next 24 hours,” Lamoriello said. “(Islanders coach) Patrick [Roy] has in mind who he is going to put up there.”
New York placed forward Julien Gauthier on waivers. Gauthier played 7:42 in his season debut Saturday. -- Stefen Rosner