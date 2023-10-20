NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski could return for the Blue Jackets when they play the Calgary Flames on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1) after missing two games with a quad contusion.

"I expect him to be in the lineup, but we still have to make sure he's good," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said Friday.

Werenski left the season opener on Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers after being kneed by Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway at 14:22 of the second period. He was expected to be out 1-2 weeks.

"I felt really good the past few days," the defenseman said Thursday. "Sometimes a few days can make other parts of the body fresh. I feel like I had pop the past few days and I'm ready to get going."

Werenski was limited to 13 games last season because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder sustained in a game against the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2022. He had surgery later that month.

Elvis Merzlikins will start against the Flames after leaving a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 14 because of illness. Spencer Martin, who relieved Merzlikins in that game, made 24 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. -- Craig Merz

Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi and Zach Benson did not practice Friday and are each day to day with a lower-body injury.

Each was given the day to rest, and the plan is to see how their respective injuries react to the time off. Buffalo hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B).

Levi made 32 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. He has started all four games for the Sabres this season, going 1-3-0 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.

Benson, selected by Buffalo with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has two assists in four games playing on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway. -- Heather Engel

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang is expected to play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSMW).

The defenseman was a full practice participant on Friday, returning to his regular pair with Ryan Graves and the point on the second power-play unit. Letang said he was unsure if he would play Saturday, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he would likely be available.

Letang missed practice on Thursday, when he was evaluated for a lower-body injury after playing 24:35 in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

"Feel pretty good, fine," Letang said. "It's nothing major. We're just monitoring."

Through four games this season, Letang has three assists and has averaged 24:35 of ice time, second on the Penguins behind defenseman Erik Karlsson (25:15).

Forward Noel Acciari was also present at fourth-line center on Friday. He is also expected to play against St. Louis after being evaluated for an upper-body injury on Thursday. -- Wes Crosby