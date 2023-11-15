NHL Buzz: Kuemper injured in Capitals practice, Mantha could return Saturday

Washington Capitals

Darcy Kuemper had to be helped to the locker room and appeared to be in severe pain after the goalie was hit in an unpadded area on his leg with a shot during the Capitals practice on Wednesday.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he didn't have a report on Kuemper's status yet, "but not ideal."

"I saw it happen," Carbery said. "It was a shot from sort of behind him that hits him and, usually when that happens, you know it hit him in a spot where he didn't have padding, whether that was the back of the leg, knee, we'll just have to find that out."

The Capitals don't play again until hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It's unknown whether Kuemper will be available for that game.

Kuemper did not dress for Washington's 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday and 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday because of an unspecified injury he sustained in 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. He returned to back up Charlie Lindgren in the Capitals' 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Forward Anthony Mantha could return Saturday after missing the past three games with a ruptured left ear drum he sustained when he was hit with a defected shot against Florida.

Mantha said he needed 4-5 stitches in his ear and went to the hospital that night for a CT scan, "just to make sure there was no bleeding, no extra damage in the ear drum." He had some issues initially with his balance and dizziness and lost his hearing in his left ear for six days, but that has started to return, and he has been cleared to play.

"I'm just waiting on the hearing," Mantha said. "It could take a couple weeks. For the eardrum to heal, they said it takes 6-8 weeks, but it doesn't affect the ability of me playing." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer