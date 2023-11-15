Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Kuemper injured in Capitals practice, Mantha could return Saturday
Soucy out 6-8 weeks for Canucks; Flyers goalie Hart expected to return against Hurricanes; Husso not with Red Wings at Global Series
© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images
Washington Capitals
Darcy Kuemper had to be helped to the locker room and appeared to be in severe pain after the goalie was hit in an unpadded area on his leg with a shot during the Capitals practice on Wednesday.
Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he didn't have a report on Kuemper's status yet, "but not ideal."
"I saw it happen," Carbery said. "It was a shot from sort of behind him that hits him and, usually when that happens, you know it hit him in a spot where he didn't have padding, whether that was the back of the leg, knee, we'll just have to find that out."
The Capitals don't play again until hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It's unknown whether Kuemper will be available for that game.
Kuemper did not dress for Washington's 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday and 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday because of an unspecified injury he sustained in 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8. He returned to back up Charlie Lindgren in the Capitals' 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Forward Anthony Mantha could return Saturday after missing the past three games with a ruptured left ear drum he sustained when he was hit with a defected shot against Florida.
Mantha said he needed 4-5 stitches in his ear and went to the hospital that night for a CT scan, "just to make sure there was no bleeding, no extra damage in the ear drum." He had some issues initially with his balance and dizziness and lost his hearing in his left ear for six days, but that has started to return, and he has been cleared to play.
"I'm just waiting on the hearing," Mantha said. "It could take a couple weeks. For the eardrum to heal, they said it takes 6-8 weeks, but it doesn't affect the ability of me playing." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Vancouver Canucks
Carson Soucy will be out 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Wednesday.
The defenseman blocked a shot off his left foot during a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Defenseman Akito Hirose was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 24-year-old played the two games Soucy missed to start the season because of a knee injury.
"It kind of [stinks] because I thought his game, the last 3-4 games, him and (Tyler) Myers have been coming together as a really good pair for us," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday.
Myers missed practice Tuesday after going awkwardly into the boards on the same shift Soucy was injured four minutes into the second period. He was slow to get up, but finished the game and Tocchet expects him to play against the New York Islanders on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TNT, MAX).
"Just precautionary," Tocchet said. "I think he'll be fine."
Soucy was considered week to week after he was injured in a preseason game against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 6, but was back on the ice a few days later and in the lineup Oct. 17.
Hirose averaged 12:36 of ice time in his place. He had three assists playing 17:27 per game in seven games after signing as a college free agent March 29.
"Hirose has a great hockey IQ," Tocchet said. "We're not scared to play him." -- Kevin Woodley
Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart is expected to return for the Flyers when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS).
The goalie practiced Tuesday and might play for the first time since sustaining a mid-body injury during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1.
"I was on my stomach and when I tried to get up, (Sabres forward Kyle) Okposo falls on my lower back and I just kind of hyperextend my back forward a little bit and felt some sharp pain down my back, my low back," Hart said Tuesday. "Couldn't bend over for a couple of days. It's fine, feels good now."
Hart also got food poisoning which kept him out the past two games.
Defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body) and Marc Staal (upper body) practiced in non-contact jerseys. Neither will play Wednesday, but their returns are getting closer.
It was Ristolainen's first practice since he had a setback in his recovery mid-October. He has not played this season.
"I feel good," he said. "Hopefully going to be playing soon. I'm on the right track right now."
Staal hasn't played since Oct. 19, when he collided with Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele and fell awkwardly into the boards.
"[Foegele's] knee went into my ribs and that was it. Pretty painful," Staal said.
Staal had been skating on his own the past few days and said there's a chance he could play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday or the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
"Probably after the Carolina game, we'll kind of just take it as it comes after that," he said. "Kind of maybe day by day by the weekend, that's where we're at right now. But I'll be on the trip." -- Adam Kimelman
Detroit Red Wings
Ville Husso will not play for the Red Wings in the 2023 Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal following the birth of his daughter.
"He's playing daddy duty," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Wednesday."(They) welcomed a baby daughter [in Detroit] a few days ago so he won't be with us on this trip. We'll catch back up when we get back."
Lalonde said James Reimer will start Detroit's first game in Stockholm against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Avicii Arena (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET), and though the plan is for Alex Lyon to start the game Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, that's not set in stone.
"We'll get through the game (Thursday) and see where it goes," Lalonde said.
Husso is 6-3-1 this season with a 3.61 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 10 games. Reimer is 2-2-1 with a 1.80 GAA and .933 save percentage in five games He's played two games this month, the last one coming in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 9.
Lyon has not played this season. The last game he played was Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final for the Florida Panthers in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky. -- Bill Price
Chicago Blackhawks
Taylor Hall practiced on Wednesday but the forward will not play for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS) because of a lower-body injury.
"He's going to need a little more work," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "Hopefully soon after that if today is a good indication he's on his way."
Hall, sustained the injury in a 5-3 win against the Lightning on Thursday. He fell backward on his right leg, which was bent, after a collision with Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont with 5:33 remaining in the third period. Hall was helped off the ice.
He skated on his own on Monday prior to practice.
Hall has missed five games this season due to a shoulder injury first sustained in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 11. -- Tracey Myers
Nashville Predators
Tommy Novak will be out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury.
The forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 14 games this season, tied for second on the Predators in points behind Filip Forsberg (17). Novak is tied for the team lead with six power-play points, and has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in his past 45 games dating to last season.
"It's a big loss, for sure," Nashville captain Roman Josi said. "He's played really well. Obviously he's got a lot of skill, a lot of offense coming from him and a lot of creativity. It's definitely a big loss. But it's just like it always is, right? Next guy stepping up, next man up. Somebody is going to get a bigger role and maybe some more time on the power play. We've got a lot of guys that I think are capable of doing that."
Cody Glass took Novak's place on a line with Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista when the Predators lost to the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2 on Tuesday.
"[Novak] has been really good for us," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "Very creative and he's generated a lot of offense. But you've got Cody Glass coming in. It's a great opportunity for him to fill that role and play the way he's capable of playing." -- Robby Stanley
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10.
The 22-year-old forward has missed the past three games because of a lower-body injury.
Earlier in the week, Ducks coach Greg Cronin said Zegras needed rest after playing through the injury.
Zegras, will miss at least the next game for Anaheim (9-6-0), which played at Nashville on Tuesday and visits the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, ALT). He will be eligible to return against the Florida Panthers on Friday.
Zegras has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games this season.
With Zegras out, Alex Killorn is playing on the Ducks' top line with center Leo Carlsson and forward Troy Terry.