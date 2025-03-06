NHL Buzz: Hamilton sidelined for Devils

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New Jersey Devils

Dougie Hamilton will not play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3) because of an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman was injured during the Devils' 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday when he got tangled up with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net at 18:13 of the first period.

He was in obvious pain after the play and headed straight for the locker room on his own power and didn't return.

Hamilton leads all Devils defensemen in goals (nine), assists (31), points (40), even-strength points (25) and power-play points (15).

The Devils acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff on Thursday.

Hamilton's injury update comes a day after the Devils announced that center Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery on Wednesday. New Jersey has been without defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) since Feb. 4.

The Devils are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games. After playing Winnipeg, the Devils will next host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). -- Mike G. Morreale