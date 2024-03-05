NHL Buzz: Acciari out for Penguins against Blue Jackets with upper-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play when the Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH).

The forward was absent from a full morning skate after playing 15:09 in a 6-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Acciari, usually the fourth-line center, missed six games with a concussion sustained Feb. 6, returning for a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 22. He has one assist in his past 17 games.

Forward Jansen Harkins participated in the morning skate after sustaining an upper-body injury Sunday. He will be a game-time decision for Pittsburgh (27-24-8), which has lost three straight and trails the Philadelphia Flyers by 10 points in the Metropolitan Division, and the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference wild card race.

“The mindset is we’ve got to do everything in our power to get two points,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’ve got to try to stay in the race. That’s what we’re doing.” -- Wes Crosby

New York Islanders

Hudson Fasching was activated off long-term injured reserve by the Islanders and could play against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

The 28-year-old forward has missed 12 games after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25.

Fasching was sent to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint Feb. 23 and returned March 1. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 35 games this season.

"He had a real good skate today," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said. "He played in three good conditioning games. So, he's ready."

Defenseman Scott Mayfield was placed on LTIR after dealing with a lingering lower-body injury. The 32-year-old last played Feb. 22 in a 4-0 loss at St. Louis. He has five assists in 41 games this season.

"He's been banged up, on and off with it," Lamoriello said. “And it's come to the point where we have to shut it down, and then a decision will be made after four to six weeks with surgery," Lamoriello said.

Lamoriello said defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), who is on LTIR, is close to returning. Bortuzzo last played Jan. 2 in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche.

"The good news is that Robert Bortuzzo has been skating for the last week, and I feel that he's maybe just another week away," Lamoriello said. "So, that certainly is going to be of help."

New York (26-20-14) is six points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan, and Detroit and Tampa Bay in the East wild card race. -- Stefen Rosner

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie has resumed skating with hopes of returning soon from an upper-body injury.

The forward, who is week to week and has missed the past five games, skated before the Capitals practiced Tuesday.

“Yeah, first day back skating,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “He’s still week to week, but that’s a positive step of him getting on the ice for the first time.”

Forward Nic Dowd (upper body) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body) each practiced in a noncontact jersey for Washington, which visits Pittsburgh on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT).

Dowd has missed the past six games for the Capitals (28-23-9), who are seven points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and the Red Wings and Lightning in the East wild card race.

“He’s getting pretty close,” Carbery said of Dowd. “That’s the farthest he’s gone in a day from the standpoint of a full practice. Still wearing the noncontact, but very close. I’m not sure if [Thursday] is realistic, but he’s getting there.”

Fehervary has missed seven games.

“Yeah, he took part in some of the stuff, so I was kind of encouraged to see him do some of the even strength, 2-on-2 type of stuff, line rushes, so we’ll see how it goes,” Carbery said.

Carbery said both are questionable for the game against the Penguins.

“We have another practice day tomorrow, so that’ll be a good day and see how they responded today,” Carbery said. -- Harvey Valentine

Toronto Maple Leafs

Conor Timmins practiced with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday for the first time since being diagnosed with mononucleosis on Feb. 13.

The defenseman said he was fully cleared to resume full-contact practices.

“I feel pretty well conditioned,” Timmins said. “I’ve been working with our skills coaches and getting 1-on-1 skates, but obviously practicing with the team is another step. I felt pretty good today. Obviously it was a short one, but it was a good stepping stone.”

Timmins, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in 16 games this season, skated on an extra pair with William Lagesson. He last played Jan. 24 in a 1-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I thought he did look good … he has been skating a fair bit on his own,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Today was the first real practice and we don’t have any more practices remaining this week so to that end, it’s hard to really judge where he is at or to put him right into the mix.”

Center David Kampf was absent from practice due to illness, and his status is unclear for Wednesday when the Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX). He was replaced on a line by Pontus Holmberg, who shifted from left wing to center. Noah Gregor, who has been a healthy scratch for the past six games skated at left wing, while Ryan Reaves was at right wing.

“I would say (his status is in question),” Keefe said. “For a guy who isn’t sleeping or eating, it’s a tough ask, but we will see where he is at tomorrow.” -- Dave McCarthy

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller could return to the Coyotes’ lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH) after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

The forward is Arizona’s leading scorer this season with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 57 games and was chosen to play in the NHL All-Star Game for the fourth time.

Keller was injured Feb. 25 in a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets.

“He looks pretty good, I assume he should be good to go, but I don’t have confirmation yet [from the team’s medical staff]. So, we’ll see,” coach Andre Tourigny said.

If Keller plays, it would be his 500th NHL game. -- Alan Robinson

Edmonton Oilers

Sam Gagner was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Tuesday for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

The 34-year-old forward has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 27 games this season, his 17th in the NHL since Edmonton chose him with the No. 6 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He returned to the Oilers on a professional tryout during training camp and signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Oct. 31.

Gagner has 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists) in 1,042 regular-season games for the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets. He has four assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.