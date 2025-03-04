NHL Buzz: Chinakhov could return from injury for Blue Jackets against Lightning

Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse is expected to return from an undisclosed injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, Victory+).

The Oilers defenseman missed the last two of a five-game road trip that concluded with a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He went crashing into the corner boards attempting to hit forward Mitchell Chaffee in the first period of a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25.

Nurse was slow to get up and was seen laboring on the bench, although he played the rest of the game. Chaffee lost an edge right before impact and Nurse went into the boards hard with his left shoulder absorbing most of the impact.

“Hopefully, we’ll see,” Nurse said after practice Monday. “It’s not fun to watch anytime, especially a trip like that. I thought we played well in Florida (4-3 loss on Feb. 27) and then had a great team game in Carolina. They’re tough to watch, but it’s a lot of fun when you see guys going out there and making huge plays like we did in Carolina.”

Nurse has 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 55 games while averaging 21:49 of ice time.

The 30-year-old missed three games from Nov. 18-21 following a hit by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves in a 4-3 overtime loss Nov. 16. Reaves was suspended five games for an illegal check to the head.

“Darnell looked really good (in practice),” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday. “I haven’t checked with our medical staff, but I think there’s a very good likelihood that he will (play).” -- Derek Van Diest