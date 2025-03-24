Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Monahan, Gudbranson to return for Blue Jackets
Demko could start, Pettersson, Hoglander day to day for Canucks; Chychrun questionable for Capitals on Tuesday
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Erik Gudbranson will return to the lineup against the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS).
"I'm really excited, a little nervous, it's been a while but it's a good feeling to get back out there and play some hockey again," Monahan said. "... It's an important time of the year, so I'm going to try and do whatever I can to help the team win."
Monahan who has missed the last 28 games due to a wrist injury, has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games. He'll skate on the top line Monday with Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko, with Adam Fantilli dropping to the second line.
Gudbranson has not played since Oct. 15, when he sustained a shoulder injury three games into the season. He'll skate on the third pair alongside Denton Mateychuk.
"They've been a big part of our team," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. "... [Gudbranson] a big presence within our locker room and obviously on the ice. He wears a letter on our team so big presence. 'Monny' obviously is a major part of our team so it's nice to have both of them back in our lineup here tonight."
The Blue Jackets (31-29-9) have lost six straight games and are 1-7-1 in their past 10 games, four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. -- Stefen Rosner
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko returned to a full practice Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury last month, and could start for the Canucks when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, Prime).
"I feel good," the Canucks goalie said Sunday. "I mean, it's that of year where practices are kind of hard to come by. A lot of tight games, emotions are high, and rest is a weapon this time of year. So, I'm just trying to find the repetitions when I can get them and whether that's been helping out for morning skates or luckily, today, we had a full team skate, to get out there for that, I felt good."
Demko left midway through the first period of a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 after making six saves. He participated in a few morning skates prior to the Canucks starting a six-game road trip March 20.
It's the third time this season that Demko, who was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL last season, has missed time because of injury. He missed training camp and the first 24 games this season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21. He backed up Kevin Lankinen for two games before making his season debut Dec. 10, when he made 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Demko also left a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2 with back spasms and missed the next two games.
He is 6-6-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 17 games this season. There remains no timetable for the 29-year-old's return.
"I can't give you a game that I'm aiming for, but I'm on the right track," Demko said. "I think right now is just kind of last step of the rehab where it's making sure that you're just getting the reps to build that capacity back up. Obviously when you're not on the ice for five weeks or whatever it was, there's a little bit of rust. You're trying to get the feel back for the game, get your reads going, your pace, your conditioning, and just the capacity on the joints and in the body to sustain the schedule. So, today was a good step for all that stuff."
Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander could be out Monday after each forward sustained an undisclosed injury and did not play in the third period of a 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.
"At this moment, they're day to day," Tocchet said. "They're pretty sore and banged up, so we'll see what 24 hours does. … I don't know. I mean, I couldn't tell you for sure either way [if they'll play Monday]."
Vancouver (32-26-12) is already without center Filip Chytil (upper body), who is not on their five-game road trip. -- Mike G. Morreale
New Jersey Devils
Ondrej Palat will return to the lineup when the Devils host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, Prime).
The forward, who missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, participated in the morning skate on a line with center Dawson Mercer and right wing Tomas Tatar and also took shifts on a penalty-killing unit.
"I didn't like what our lineup looked like without Palat," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "When Palat speaks, guys listen. He helps settle the group down. He's played in such high stakes situations and played in every situation ... power play, penalty kill, playing with elite players.
"I think there's been a void in our group, quite frankly, the last couple of games without him and, on the ice, he does a lot of the hard work, gives consistent effort, competitiveness. To me, he drives our group in a lot of ways and is very important and you really felt that when he wasn't around the last little bit."
The Devils (37-28-6) have lost two straight games without Palat and are third in the Metropolitan Division, six points ahead of the New York Rangers. -- Mike G. Morreale
Washington Capitals
Jakob Chychrun is questionable to play for the Capitals when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, MNMT) after not practicing Monday.
Chychrun was cut near the right wrist by Aleksander Barkov's skate blade in the first period of the Capitals' 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday and returned at the start the second period to finish the game after being stitched up.
Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said there was "a little bit" of concern about whether Chychrun will be able to play Tuesday.
"We'll see how he feels tomorrow but got very fortunate that there was no significant damage," Carbery said. "But it's still a significant cut." -- Tom Gulitti
Montreal Canadiens
Kaiden Guhle practiced in full with the Canadiens on Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 28.
The defenseman, who has missed 18 games, had a regular jersey, and will join the Canadiens for their upcoming road trip which begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, coach Martin St. Louis said.
Guhle has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 44 games this season.
The Canadiens (33-27-9) hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoff from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the New York Rangers with two games in hand.