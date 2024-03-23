NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek could return for Wild against Blues

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek could return from a lower-body injury against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSMW).

"If Ek for some reason did not go tomorrow, I would anticipate after those four [off] days [against the San Jose Sharks on March 28], it's a possibility," Wild coach John Hynes said Friday.

The forward left a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on March 12 during the third period and has missed the past four games. He practiced Friday, but his participation was limited after he had skated on his own prior to joining the team.

"He didn't do the power play just because some of it was more reading and reacting and stuff like that," Hynes said. "And then some of the guys that are in those roles, we did tweak one of the power-play units too. So if he is in, he knows exactly what's going on."

Hynes said defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower body) is progressing but will not play Saturday. He is a possibility to play against the Sharks next week.

Brodin left early in the third period of a 4-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday following a hit from Alex Killorn. He missed a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

"Brodin will not be in tomorrow but good signs, it looks like it should be fairly short order here with him," Hynes said. "It's not something where you're looking at a long-term thing here. I think he’s got to let some time pass a little bit and get himself going. So, that's good news." -- Jessi Pierce

New Jersey Devils

John Marino will return for the Devils against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, CITY, TVAS).

The defenseman, who has missed the past two games and four of five with an upper-body injury, was paired with Kevin Bahl at the morning skate Saturday.

"I've been in and out with injuries lately, but the guys have been playing well and I just hope to contribute where I can," Marino said. "It's been a tough year, a lot of ups and downs in finding that consistency. So, as long as we can get closer to that, you can't be too upset. We've won two in a row, so if we can string a few together, you never know what happens."

Santeri Hatakka is expected to be a healthy scratch.

New Jersey (34-32-4) is six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and seven points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan Division with 12 games remaining. -- Mike G. Morreale

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Bertuzzi will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN) because of an illness.

The forward took part in an optional skate Saturday after not practicing Friday. He missed the first 9:19 of the first period of a 7-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday because of the illness, but scored a goal in 14:19 of ice time, below his season average of 15:53 per game.

Matthew Knies practiced Friday in Bertuzzi's place at left wing on a line with center Auston Matthews and right wing Max Domi.

Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin practiced Friday but will not play Saturday; he's missed two games because of illness.

Mitchell Marner won't play Saturday or against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday because of a high ankle sprain that has caused him to miss five games.

"He's progressing," Keefe said Friday. "He's skated the last few days, so that's progress for sure. The plan is for him to take tomorrow off again and then get back to it." -- Dave McCarthy

Dallas Stars

Defenseman Jani Hakanpää will be out for "the near future" because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 4-1 win against the Kings on March 16.

"He's shut down for the near future here," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Friday. "He's having some tests done and things like that, so we'll see where that goes. But I don't see him having any availability in the immediate future."

Hakanpaa has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 64 games and averages 3:16 of short-handed ice time per game, second on the Stars.

Nils Lundkvist played for a second straight game when Dallas defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. The defenseman was minus-1 in 14:26 of ice time. He had missed the final 8:26 of a 5-2 win against Arizona on Wednesday after being hit in the face by a puck.

He had two assists Wednesday in his first game since March 8. Lundkvist had been scratched the previous four games. -- Taylor Baird