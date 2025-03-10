Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Levshunov could make Blackhawks debut against Avalanche
Hintz day to day for Stars; Islanders uncertain if Barzal will return this season
© Candice Ward/Getty Images
Chicago Blackhawks
Artyom Levshunov could make his NHL debut at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT2, TVAS-D).
The 19-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 2 pick by the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Draft, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Sunday after he had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 50 games.
Levshunov missed training camp and the start of the season after blocking a shot with his right foot Sept. 11.
Chicago (20-35-9) is 31st in the NHL and traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers on March 2 for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Florida also received a fourth-round selection in 2026.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz (face) is day to day and did not play Sunday in a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks.
Hintz, a center, traveled back to Dallas after he was hit by a deflected puck during a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He has 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) and is plus-13 in 59 games this season.
“We’ll see,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said before the game Sunday. “My initial thought was it’s nothing long, long term, but obviously not available. Day to day here.
“We’ve dealt with injury adversity all year, and it hasn’t affected us for the most part. That’s big shoes to fill when you take him and (Miro Heiskanen) and (Tyler) Seguin out of the lineup, but our guys haven’t used that as an excuse. They’ve shown up and played really solid hockey.”
Dallas (42-20-2), which has won eight of its past 10 games, visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal may not be able to return before the end of the regular season.
The 27-year-old forward has been out with a lower-body injury sustained after blocking a shot late in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1. He had a minor procedure Feb. 6 and is out indefinitely.
The Islanders' regular-season finale is April 17 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
"We hope, but I couldn't answer that," general manager Lou Lamoriello said Saturday. "We'll see where the rehab will take us. We're not going to push it. We're not going to rush it. We're not going to chance anything. He will be 100 percent completely healthy if he is to return."
Barzal missed 21 games earlier in the season with an upper-body injury. He has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games.
Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remains sidelined. The 36-year-old goalie hasn't played since Nov. 29 and was working his way back before Lamoriello said Feb. 1 he had been shut down and is out indefinitely.
"I think that Varlamov is going to be difficult for the rest of the season," Lamoriello said.
Marcus Hogberg (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday after the goalie missed 14 games. He made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks. -- Stefen Rosner