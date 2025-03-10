NHL Buzz: Levshunov could make Blackhawks debut against Avalanche

Chicago Blackhawks

Artyom Levshunov could make his NHL debut at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT2, TVAS-D).

The 19-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 2 pick by the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Draft, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Sunday after he had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 50 games.

Levshunov missed training camp and the start of the season after blocking a shot with his right foot Sept. 11.

Chicago (20-35-9) is 31st in the NHL and traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers on March 2 for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Florida also received a fourth-round selection in 2026.