NHL nationally televised games for week of March 10

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 22nd week of the season.

Highlights include the Detroit Red Wings at the Ottawa Senators on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars visiting the Colorado Avalanche for the first time since Colorado traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team deal also involving the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24.

MONDAY, MARCH 10

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET)

A critical two points will be up for grabs between the Atlantic Division rivals. Ottawa holds the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Detroit, meanwhile, has been headed in the other direction, having lost five straight in regulation while being outscored 21-10. Brady Tkachuk will look to extend his goal streak to six games for the Senators, who have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017. The Red Wings are hoping to get to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 12

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN)

Two teams battling for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Canucks have won two of three against the Flames this season and are one point behind the Flames for the second wild card. Calgary is 2-0-2 in its past four games and will be playing the second of a three-game homestand.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, SN1, TVAS)

The Devils have lost forward Jack Hughes for the season are in danger of falling out of the top three in the Metropolitan Division. The good news is they're 9-1-0 in their past 10 against the Penguins and have won six straight in Pittsburgh. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 93 points (41 goals, 52 assists) in 87 games against the Devils.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP TVAS2)

In a potential Eastern Conference First Round matchup, the Senators visit the Maple Leafs, looking for the season sweep. Ottawa has defeated Toronto twice this season and has won four straight dating to last season. Senators forward Tim Stutzle enters the week with a 14-game point streak (20 points; five goals, 15 assists). The Maple Leafs have lost three straight (0-2-1) and start on a four-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Captain Auston Matthews is on a 12-game point streak (18 points; three goals, 15 assists).

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

The Golden Knights, who have won four of their past five games, will play the last of a four-game road trip when they visit the Red Wings. Vegas leads the Pacific Division and is 24-7-3 at home, but it is just 14-12-3 on the road. Lucas Raymond leads Detroit in scoring with 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) in 63 games.

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS)

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, who was traded to Dallas on March 7 and signed an eight-year contract with them, will play the Avalanche for the first time since they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. Rantanen had a goal and an assist in his Stars debut Saturday. He played 10 seasons in Colorado and is in the top 10 in goals, assists and points with the franchise. The Avalanche begin the week on a five-game winning streak. The Central Division rivals are in second and third in the division and could meet in the playoffs again, which would be a rematch of Dallas' six-game victory in the Western Conference Second Round.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

TUESDAY

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SN, TVAS)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+)

Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE)

WEDNESDAY

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

Anaheim Ducks at Utah Hockey Club (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

THURSDAY

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN)

Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT2, SN, TVAS)

FRIDAY

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, Victory+)

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, SCRIPPS)

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, CHSN+)