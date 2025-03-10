Zizing ‘Em Up: All eyes on Marner after Rantanen signs with Stars

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up.”

TORONTO -- The free agent spotlight has intensified on Mitch Marner after Mikko Rantanen signed an eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Probably sooner than the Toronto Maple Leafs forward expected.

Or wanted.

You could see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice when he met with reporters after the Maple Leafs’ 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday.

Indeed, it was a scene that certainly paints an uncertain, if not murky, outlook for the future when it comes to his relationship with Toronto brass. Marner can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Despite having just scored twice in the defeat, the line of questioning revolved around reports from TSN and Sportsnet that Maple Leafs management approached Marner about waiving his no-movement clause in order to facilitate, at least in theory, a potential trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for Rantanen. The Hurricanes supposedly targeted Marner in any proposed swap with the Maple Leafs, whose plan all along has been to re-sign him.

Marner, who rejected the idea, was asked if he was surprised that general manager Brad Treliving brought it up.

“I wasn’t focused on it,” he said, the emotion of the topic etched on his face. “I had a feeling that maybe something might happen.”

He paused.

“But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you.”

Marner would not answer whether he’d be willing to negotiate a new deal with Toronto prior to free agency. Nor would he acknowledge if he sees himself playing here next season, verbally stick-handling around the subject without providing a definitive take.

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not going to get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said during the media scrum. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys.

“And we’ve got 20 games left here that aren’t going to be easy. We’ve got to make sure we just keep our foot down on the gas here and give ourselves the best position to go into playoffs.”

Earlier in his media session, Marner addressed how he’s handling the white noise by saying, “I’m here to play hockey with this team. That’s what I can tell you. I want to be with this team. I want to play with this team.”

But for how long?

Beyond this season?

Consider that while the Maple Leafs want him back, his agent, Darren Ferris, has a reputation of having his clients test free agency when the chance arises. That market should be uber lucrative with Rantanen signed long-term.

Heading into this season, Rantanen and Marner were projected to be the top free agents in July 2025 to be available in years, should they have opted to get to that point. Each was 27 at the time and entering the final season of his contract, Rantanen with the Colorado Avalanche, Marner with the Maple Leafs.

Entering Monday, Rantanen is fourth in the NHL since the start of the 2020-21 season with 440 points (192 goals, 248 assists). Marner is tied for sixth with 427 (132 goals, 295 assists). To have two such elite players in the prime of their careers potentially being on the market for any and all bidders has been virtually unheard of, but Rantanen is no longer in the mix.

Indeed, after a whirlwind six weeks in which he was traded by the Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24, then dealt to the Stars just hours before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, the high-scoring wing signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Dallas later that day.

In the process, it likely increased Marner’s value.

Think about it. If Marner does not re-sign with the Maple Leafs before the market opens, teams wishing to land a perennial top-10 scorer no longer have multiple options in free agency.

It’s Marner. That’s it. Rantanen isn’t an alternative anymore.

As for the narrative that Rantanen’s average annual value of $12 million with the Stars has established Marner’s price should the latter reach the open market, keep in mind there are no state income taxes in Texas. Marner knows that. More importantly, Ferris knows that. As such, it’s safe to predict that they’ll look for a higher AAV from teams who play in markets that have them, whether it be in the United States or in Canada, with an asking price starting point of $13 million not far-fetched in the least.

As if Marner’s stock wasn’t high enough, it received a boost from his body of work for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month. Performing on a stage that featured some of the world’s best players, he was one of the tournament’s standouts, scoring the overtime goal in a 4-3 win against Sweden, then setting up Connor McDavid for the winner goal in the 3-2 victory against the U.S. in the championship game.