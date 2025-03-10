NHL On Tap: Senators continue playoff push against Red Wings 

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada.

Games of the Day

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET)

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle will attempt to extend impressive streaks when the Senators (32-25-5) host the Red Wings (30-27-6) at Canadian Tire Centre in a game with vital significance in the race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ottawa holds the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 69 points, one more than the New York Rangers after an emotional 4-3 overtime victory against New York on Saturday, erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third period to win on Tkachuk’s second goal of the game. The Senators captain can become the seventh in franchise history with at least one goal in six consecutive games, joining Connor Brown, Jason Spezza, Drake Batherson, Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson and Bob Kudelski. Stutzle assisted on Tkachuk’s OT goal and can become the second in Senators history to have a 15-game point streak, joining Heatley. Stutzle has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) during the run and leads Ottawa with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 62 games. The Red Wings have been outscored 21-10 during a five-game losing streak and are three points behind the Senators for the second wild card in the East.

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

Leon Draisaitl’s bid for both the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) and Rocket Richard Trophy (most goals) continues when the Oilers (37-22-4) visit the Sabres (24-32-6). The Edmonton forward can extend his career-high point streak to 15 games after compiling 27 (12 goals, 15 assists) over the past 14. In the process, he leads the League with 46 goals, 11 more than his closest competitors, Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs; and is second in the NHL with 95 points, five behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Edmonton has rebounded from a five-game losing streak to win three of four, including a 5-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Buffalo’s skid reached five games (0-4-1) after a 4-0 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Josh Norris made his Sabres debut and had one shot in 20:27 of ice time after being part of the trade that sent Dylan Cozens to the Senators on Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar will try to lead the Avalanche (38-24-2) to a sweep of a six-game homestand when they host the Blackhawks (20-35-9). MacKinnon has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak; Makar attempts to stretch his point streak to seven after compiling 12 (two goals, 10 assists) in his past six. Trade Deadline acquisitions Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) and Charlie Coyle (Boston Bruins) each had an assist in their Colorado debuts, a 7-4 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday in which forward Valeri Nichushkin had four points (three goals, one assists). Artyom Levshunov could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Sunday; the 19-year-old defenseman was selected by Chicago with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks are 3-0-2 in their past five games, and goalie Spencer Knight is 2-0-0 since being acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Seth Jones to the Panthers.