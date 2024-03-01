NHL Buzz: Jensen, Milano back for Capitals against Flyers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

Nick Jensen and Sonny Milano will each return for the Capitals when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS).

Jensen, a defenseman, missed the past two games after sustaining a lower-body injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Milano, a forward, missed the past two games because of an illness.

Forward Tom Wilson also will play after missing practice on Thursday for personal reasons.

Forward Nic Dowd participated in an optional morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey and moved closer to returning from an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the past four games.

"He's in a non-contact jersey but doing a full morning skate is another small step," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

Carbery was unsure if Dowd would be without the non-contact jersey for practice on Saturday.

Defenseman Martin Fehervary, who has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury, skated before the Capitals morning skate. Forward T.J. Oshie, who has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, has yet to resume skating. --Tom Gulitti

Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub will return to the lineup from a lower-body injury when the Senators host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS).

The defenseman, who missed three games, took reps on the top pair with Jake Sanderson during the morning skate Friday.

"That's a good addition," coach Jacques Martin said of Zub. "I think he really helps settle our defense, settle one pair. I think he's a key member of our penalty killing. So, I think that will be a big help."

The Senators went 1-2-0 and allowed 13 goals in the three games without Zub.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot and forward Tim Stützle each will play after missing practice Thursday for maintenance, Martin said.

Center Josh Norris, who left a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday with an upper-body injury, was placed on long term injured reserve Friday. Norris collided with Predators winger Cole Smith in the second period and appeared to get his left shoulder stuck on the back post of the net. Norris has had multiple surgeries on his left shoulder but the Senators would not confirm if it was a similar injury to one he has sustained in the past.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic is week to week with an undisclosed injury sustained against the Predators. -- Callum Fraser

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano is going to be out "some time" after he sustained a concussion in a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said the defenseman either is or will be going on injured reserve.

"He's doing better today," Treliving said Friday. "He's in the protocol and we'll see how things respond over the course the next few days, but he's going to miss time."

The 40-year-old left the game at 10:48 of the first period after hitting his head on the boards after a diving redirection at the top of the crease that Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram stopped with his right pad.

"I think everybody in the building caught their breath a little bit. He went in hard," Treliving said. "He was out for a little bit. But he was doing better after that game."

The game Thursday was Giordano's second straight after he missed five games because of the death of his father, Paul Giordano, on Feb. 15.

"When you compound that on what he's gone through here the last month," Treliving said, "… it's been tough, but he's doing well with it."

Giordano has seven points (one goal, six assists) and 76 blocked shots and is averaging 16:41 of ice time in 38 games this season.

The Maple Leafs (34-17-8), who acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-way trade on Thursday, host the New York Rangers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG). Toronto is eight points behind the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division.

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller likely will be sidelined until next week for the Coyotes because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. He is expected to miss his third straight game when Arizona visits the Ottawa Senators on Friday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS).

Keller leads Arizona in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52).

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson will be out indefinitely for the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured in a 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday; he had three shots on goal in 14:42 of ice time, and was on the ice for his last shift when the game ended.

Johnson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 42 games this season.

Alexandre Texier took his spot in the lineup in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.