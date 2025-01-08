Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Pettersson game-time decision for Canucks
Kulich week to week for Sabres; Malkin skates, day to day for Penguins
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson will be a game-time decision for the Canucks against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN).
Pettersson, who has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, took part in an optional morning skate.
"At this point with players it's how he feels," coach Rick Tocchet said. "You get the doctors and people [say], 'Hey whenever,' and then it's up to the player, if he feels comfortable. I think that's where we're at, so I'll talk to him after the skate."
Pettersson has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games this season. Vancouver is 1-2-2 in the five games he's missed.
Tocchet said defenseman Derek Forbort, who took a hit on the knee in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, is also a game-time decision.
Thatcher Demko took part in the morning skate but will not play. The goalie sustained back spasms during a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, leaving in the second after getting spun around in a collision with teammate Noah Juulsen.
"'Demmer' is close," Tocchet said. "He felt good last practice, so he's really close."
Defenseman Filip Hronek was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League for conditioning. He has not played since Nov. 27 after having a lower-body procedure. At the time, he was sidelined because of a separate upper-body injury. -- Harvey Valentine
Buffalo Sabres
Jiri Kulich is week to week with a lower-body injury, the Sabres announced Wednesday.
The center was injured Monday in a 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals, playing 5:18 before exiting midway through the second period.
"It's a loss for us because of how well he had played in the middle and the speed he was generating," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. "He was getting a lot of confidence with the puck and making more plays and finishing some really good opportunities."
Kulich has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 31 games, with eight of those points coming in 23 games since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Nov. 16.
He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and Tyson Kozak was recalled from Rochester. The 22-year-old forward has one goal in three NHL games and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 24 games with Rochester.
"He used his speed going through the middle and defended well (during his previous recall)," Ruff said. "He's played very well down there. The report is if you're looking for a guy that can play in the middle, he's the guy we should bring up."
The Sabres (15-21-5) visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG-B). -- Heather Engel
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin practiced Wednesday in a regular jersey, one day after not playing in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets because of an upper-body injury.
The 38-year-old forward had been a full participant at the morning skate Tuesday, skating in his normal spot at center on the second line, but did not play. Cody Glass replaced him on that line against Columbus alongside left wing Michael Bunting and right wing Anthony Beauvillier, who was expected to be a healthy scratch with forward Jesse Puljujarvi entering the lineup for the first time since Dec. 7.
"I don't know when it happened," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the loss. "I don't have anything else to add other than what the team put out."
It was the first game Malkin has missed since April 12-21, 2022, when he was suspended four games by the NHL for cross-checking.
The Penguins were also without forward Philip Tomasino, who is week to week with a lower-body injury. Tomasino skated on an individual basis Tuesday.
Pittsburgh hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS). -- Wes Crosby