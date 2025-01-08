NHL Buzz: Pettersson game-time decision for Canucks

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson will be a game-time decision for the Canucks against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN).

Pettersson, who has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, took part in an optional morning skate.

"At this point with players it's how he feels," coach Rick Tocchet said. "You get the doctors and people [say], 'Hey whenever,' and then it's up to the player, if he feels comfortable. I think that's where we're at, so I'll talk to him after the skate."

Pettersson has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games this season. Vancouver is 1-2-2 in the five games he's missed.

Tocchet said defenseman Derek Forbort, who took a hit on the knee in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, is also a game-time decision.

Thatcher Demko took part in the morning skate but will not play. The goalie sustained back spasms during a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, leaving in the second after getting spun around in a collision with teammate Noah Juulsen.

"'Demmer' is close," Tocchet said. "He felt good last practice, so he's really close."

Defenseman Filip Hronek was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League for conditioning. He has not played since Nov. 27 after having a lower-body procedure. At the time, he was sidelined because of a separate upper-body injury. -- Harvey Valentine