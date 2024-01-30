NHL Buzz: Kane expects to return for Red Wings after All-Star break

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane expects to return to the lineup when the Red Wings play their first game after the break for NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The forward won't play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS), the seventh straight game he'll miss because of a lower-body injury sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14.

"Nothing with the hip, which is good," Kane said after practice Tuesday. "The hip feels really good. At the same time, it's frustrating when it's feeling good and it's something else that comes up. ... Get some rest, we have the break coming up and I should be good to go after that. I don't see any reason why I wouldn't be able to come back after the break."

Kane had hip resurfacing surgery June 1, signed with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 and made his season debut Dec. 7. In 19 games, he has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). He's been out since taking a hit along the boards from Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg in the first period of a game Jan. 14.

"You get back, you're playing, you're getting into the swing of things schedule-wise, practice, playing games every other day," Kane said. "You love being on that schedule and then all of a sudden it's taken away from you for a couple weeks. Definitely frustrating, but trying to let the mind reset through break and come back ready to go."

Goalie Ville Husso also will be out Wednesday after missing practice Tuesday because of an illness. Coach Derek Lalonde said Alex Lyon will start and James Reimer will be the backup.

San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl will not play against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SN360, SN, TVAS) because of an undisclosed injury.

Coach David Quinn said the forward is considered day to day.

Hertl missed the final 8:57 of the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, but returned at the start of the third period and finished the game.

Hertl's status against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday is unknown, as is his availability for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3, where he was chosen to represent the Sharks. -- Chelena Goldman

St. Louis Blues

Mackenzie MacEachern will miss the rest of the season because of an injury to his right shoulder.

The forward was injured playing for Springfield of the American Hockey League on Jan. 27. He will have surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp for the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old has one assist in eight games with the Blues this season. He last played in the NHL on Dec. 30 and had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 34 AHL games.

In five NHL seasons, all with St. Louis, MacEachern has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 123 games.