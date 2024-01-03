NHL Buzz: Lundestrom to make season debut for Ducks against Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Anaheim Ducks

Isac Lundestrom will make his season debut when the Ducks host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS).

The forward sustained a torn Achilles when training in his native Sweden in late July and had surgery in early August.

“It’s been a long process, but now I’m finally here and excited to play the first game of the season," Lundestrom said. "I’m just happy to be out there.”

Lundestrom missed 21 games last season with an upper-body injury and finished with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 61 games.

He had NHL career highs of 16 goals and 29 points in 80 games in 2021-22.

Lundestrom is expected to center the third line with Brock McGinn and Brett Leason.

"Obviously, I’m going to be a little bit nervous today for sure," he said. "Six months since the surgery and everything, so it’s kind of exciting. I think the first shift you’re always nervous, but after that, I’m good to go." -- Dan Arritt

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger is getting closer to a return for the Stars.

The 25-year-old goalie has moved from “week to week” to “day to day," per coach Peter DeBoer, in his return from a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 15 in a game against the Ottawa Senators.

“A lot of progress,” DeBoer said. “Has been on the ice regularly. Doing a little bit more every day. So real positive stuff. I think I wouldn’t term him week to week, I would start to call it more day to day. But everything positive, moving in the right direction.”

Oettinger was injured during the first period of the game against the Senators. He was helped off the ice at 8:03 of the period after stretching out his right pad to stop a shot attempt.

He is 11-7-2 with a 2.93 goal-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games this season.

In Oettinger’s absence, the Stars have turned to Scott Wedgewood, who is 11-3-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .900 save percentage in 16 games. He has made seven consecutive starts in the wake of Oettinger’s injury.

The Stars play Thursday when they host the Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, ALT). -- Amalie Benjamin

New York Islanders

Robert Bortuzzo was placed on injured reserve after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old defenseman fell awkwardly into the boards after a hit by Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard along the half-wall at 15:41 of the second and had to be helped off the ice.

The Islanders acquired Bortuzzo in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 9 for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Semyon Varlamov also was injured Tuesday. He left the game at 14:52 of the first period because of an undisclosed injury.

The 35-year-old goalie "tweaked something" last Wednesday in relief of Ilya Sorokin in the third period of a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Varlamov missed a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday but backed up Sorokin in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Sunday before returning Tuesday.

Goalie Ken Appleby was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

The Islanders visit the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). -- Stefen Rosner

Chicago Blackhawks

Jayson Megna was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

The defenseman had one goal in two games with Coachella Valley, the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate, this season. He had 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 48 games with the San Jose Sharks and zero points in six games for the Kraken last season.

The Blackhawks also placed Anthony Beauvillier on injured reserve with a left wrist injury.

The forward was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28 for a conditional pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and has six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games for Chicago. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 games for Vancouver.

The Blackhawks visit the New York Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG). -- Tracey Myers

Los Angeles Kings

Brandt Clarke was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and could make his season debut when the Kings host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET).

The defenseman had two assists in nine games for the Kings last season after making his NHL debut Oct. 13, 2022 against the Seattle Kraken. He helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship before being assigned to Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League in January.

Clarke, the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has a team-high 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 30 games for Ontario this season.

The Kings have lost three straight games (0-2-1) for the first time this season and were shut out for the first time in a 2-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. -- Dan Greenspan

Pittsburgh Penguins

John Ludvig will be out longer term with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE).

He was a late scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, when Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said he was “a little bit banged up.” He was a full participant in the morning skate.

Ludvig missed 11 games after sustaining a concussion in his NHL debut Oct. 24, returning Nov. 22.

In practice Wednesday, Pierre-Olivier Joseph replaced Ryan Graves on a defense pair with Erik Karlsson after entering the lineup in place of Ludvig against Washington. Graves was paired with Kris Letang to begin the season.

Graves practiced on a third defense pair with Chad Ruhwedel, where Ludvig normally plays. He rotated with Ryan Shea, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. -- Wes Crosby