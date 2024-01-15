NHL Buzz: Dunn, Beniers, Burakovsky each out for Kraken

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers each did not play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Dunn, a defenseman, was a surprise scratch with an undisclosed injury. He will be replaced in the lineup by defenseman Ryker Evans, who was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Jan. 8.

Forwards Burakovsky and Beniers were each injured in a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Burakovsky sustained a lower-body injury in the first period; Beniers (undisclosed) did not play in the third period.

"We'll have some lineup challenges when we get to game-time, but we'll leave those until game-time," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said prior to the game Monday. "No updates at this point in time."

Dunn leads the Kraken with 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 42 games this season.

Burakovsky has five points (one goal, four assists) in 13 games. He missed 20 games with an upper-body injury, sustaining another upper-body injury in his first game back Dec. 7 before returning on Dec. 29.

Beniers has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 42 games. -- Wes Crosby

Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson returned to the lineup for the Ducks against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

The 19-year-old center sustained a right knee injury Dec. 21 when he and Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar got tangled up

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was expected to have missed six weeks but returns in less than four.

Carlsson, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games this season, will return to his spot centering the top line alongside Alex Killorn and Troy Terry.

The Ducks are currently without forward Trevor Zegras, who is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a broken ankle, and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, who is out six weeks with a separated shoulder. -- George Richards

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane sustained a lower-body injury for the Red Wings in a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The forward left the game in the first period shortly after taking a hit along the boards from Pontus Holmberg. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have an update after the game but said he did not believe it is related to the hip injury that caused Kane to undergo resurfacing surgery on June 1.

Kane, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games this season.

The Red Wings next play at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET).

Philadelphia Flyers

Noah Cates will return for the Flyers against the St. Louis Blues on Monday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP) after missing the past 22 games with a broken foot.

Cates, who has four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 games this season, last played against the New York Islanders on Nov. 25. The Flyers were 12-5-5 without him.

"Obviously it feels like a long couple months," Cates said. "I'm really happy to get back and to contribute to the guys and being back around them. It's a great opportunity tonight and really ready to go.

"... There was some other things that were kind of hurting me. A mental reset and to get that confidence back. There's a good feeling in this room. I want to add to that and help contribute to this team."

Cates will enter the lineup on the fourth line and center Nicolas Deslauriers and Bobby Brink.

"That was one of my better games; I felt like I was playing how I want to play," Cates said of his last game on Nov. 25. "I was mentally prepared when I get back how I want to play and the little things you want to do when you get back. That's a game I've been thinking about. I'll try to get back to that tonight and to prove that again." -- Lou Korac