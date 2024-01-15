NHL Buzz: Dunn, Beniers, Burakovsky each out for Kraken

Carlsson returns for Ducks; Kane injured in Red Wings win

Burakovsky_Dunn

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers each did not play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Dunn, a defenseman, was a surprise scratch with an undisclosed injury. He will be replaced in the lineup by defenseman Ryker Evans, who was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Jan. 8.

Forwards Burakovsky and Beniers were each injured in a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Burakovsky sustained a lower-body injury in the first period; Beniers (undisclosed) did not play in the third period.

"We'll have some lineup challenges when we get to game-time, but we'll leave those until game-time," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said prior to the game Monday. "No updates at this point in time."

Dunn leads the Kraken with 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 42 games this season.
Burakovsky has five points (one goal, four assists) in 13 games. He missed 20 games with an upper-body injury, sustaining another upper-body injury in his first game back Dec. 7 before returning on Dec. 29.

Beniers has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 42 games. -- Wes Crosby

Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson returned to the lineup for the Ducks against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

The 19-year-old center sustained a right knee injury Dec. 21 when he and Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar got tangled up

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was expected to have missed six weeks but returns in less than four.

Carlsson, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games this season, will return to his spot centering the top line alongside Alex Killorn and Troy Terry.

The Ducks are currently without forward Trevor Zegras, who is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a broken ankle, and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, who is out six weeks with a separated shoulder. -- George Richards

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane sustained a lower-body injury for the Red Wings in a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The forward left the game in the first period shortly after taking a hit along the boards from Pontus Holmberg. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have an update after the game but said he did not believe it is related to the hip injury that caused Kane to undergo resurfacing surgery on June 1.

Kane, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games this season.

The Red Wings next play at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET).

Philadelphia Flyers

Noah Cates will return for the Flyers against the St. Louis Blues on Monday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP) after missing the past 22 games with a broken foot.

Cates, who has four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 games this season, last played against the New York Islanders on Nov. 25. The Flyers were 12-5-5 without him.

"Obviously it feels like a long couple months," Cates said. "I'm really happy to get back and to contribute to the guys and being back around them. It's a great opportunity tonight and really ready to go.

"... There was some other things that were kind of hurting me. A mental reset and to get that confidence back. There's a good feeling in this room. I want to add to that and help contribute to this team."

Cates will enter the lineup on the fourth line and center Nicolas Deslauriers and Bobby Brink.

"That was one of my better games; I felt like I was playing how I want to play," Cates said of his last game on Nov. 25. "I was mentally prepared when I get back how I want to play and the little things you want to do when you get back. That's a game I've been thinking about. I'll try to get back to that tonight and to prove that again." -- Lou Korac

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard resumes skating after injury

Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw
San Jose Sharks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 15

Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15 games
New York Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia 

Injured Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 15, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 15
Elias Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week January 15

Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week
Bowness Laviolette Montgomery Tocchet named 2024 NHL All Star game coaches

Bowness, Laviolette, Montgomery, Tocchet named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Detroit Red Wings overcome obstacles in win against Toronto Maple Leafs

Red Wings weather wild 24 hours to defeat Maple Leafs
Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard unanimous choice for Calder as rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous choice for Calder as rookie of year
 Color of Hockey Sophie Jaques savors being part of PWHL

Color of Hockey: Jaques savoring roles in PWHL, Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series 
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 15-21

20 games to be nationally televised this week
NHL on tap news and notes January 15

On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche attempt to continue streaks during 10-game schedule
Detroit Red Wings Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 14

Red Wings defeat Maple Leafs to extend point streak to 6
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Lindgren robs Kreider on doorstep with spectacular glove save
Matthew Tkachuk bobblehead mouthguard Florida Panthers

Tkachuk's Panthers bobblehead has mouthguard hanging out too
Rangers look to get back on track after ending skid

Rangers look to reignite defense, get back on track after ending skid
Washington Capitals New York Rangers game recap January 14

Shesterkin makes 24 saves, Rangers hold off Capitals to end 4-game skid
NHL buzz news and notes January 14

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin misses 2nd straight game with lower-body injury