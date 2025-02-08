NHL Buzz: Crosby could play for Penguins against Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby could play for the Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP).

The center and Pittsburgh captain participated in an optional morning skate after missing a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Friday because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-0 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

It was the first game Crosby has missed this season; he played 229 straight regular-season games, dating to April 7, 2022, when he was unavailable because of an illness.

Crosby was joined on the ice Saturday by forward Matt Nieto, defenseman Ryan Shea, and goalies Joel Blomqvist and Alex Nedeljkovic.

The game against the Flyers is the Penguins’ last before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20), where Crosby is set to captain Canada. He leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games.

"We're taking each day as it comes," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Friday. "Obviously he's an important player for us and so when he's not in our lineup, he's a hard guy to replace. He's the heartbeat of this team." -- Adam Kimelman