Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Crosby could play for Penguins against Flyers
Thompson, Luukkonen may return for Sabres; Ristolainen game-time decision for Philadelphia
© Chris Gardner/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby could play for the Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP).
The center and Pittsburgh captain participated in an optional morning skate after missing a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Friday because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-0 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
It was the first game Crosby has missed this season; he played 229 straight regular-season games, dating to April 7, 2022, when he was unavailable because of an illness.
Crosby was joined on the ice Saturday by forward Matt Nieto, defenseman Ryan Shea, and goalies Joel Blomqvist and Alex Nedeljkovic.
The game against the Flyers is the Penguins’ last before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20), where Crosby is set to captain Canada. He leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games.
"We're taking each day as it comes," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Friday. "Obviously he's an important player for us and so when he's not in our lineup, he's a hard guy to replace. He's the heartbeat of this team." -- Adam Kimelman
Buffalo Sabres
Tage Thompson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Dylan Cozens could each return against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B) after returning to practice Friday.
"As long as no ramifications from today, they should all be good to go," coach Lindy Ruff said.
Thompson, a forward, was injured on a high hit from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen during the third period of a 4-3 victory Sunday. He leads Buffalo with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games this season.
Thompson was back in his spot at right wing on the top line alongside center Jiri Kulich, JJ Peterka, and on the top power-play unit at practice Friday. He leads the Sabres with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games.
"Good day on the ice," Thompson said. "Skated by myself the last two days and felt good there, too, so it's nice to be back on the ice with the team, full practice, little bit of contract. ... Felt good, no issues. ... I feel ready."
Luukkonen, a goalie, who is slated to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, did not make his scheduled start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained during the morning skate. He is 18-15-4 with a 2.97 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage in 38 games.
"He had a workout yesterday and another one today, so we'll make that decision probably before we get on the plane," Ruff said.
Cozens, a forward, missed practice Wednesday because of "lower-body aggravation." On Friday, he skated between Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn and was in his spot on the second power-play unit. The center has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.
With Thompson and Cozens potentially ready, Buffalo assigned forward Isak Rosen to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Heather Engel
Complete coverage of 4 Nations Face-Off
Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States go head-to-head Feb. 12-20 in Montreal, Boston
Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen will be a game-time decision against the Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP) after missing two games because of an upper-body injury.
The defenseman practiced Friday and took part in an optional morning skate Saturday.
"I fell all right," Ristolainen said Saturday. "We will see tonight."
Ristolainen is set to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off but said he's more focused on possibly playing against Pittsburgh, which is Philadelphia’s final game before the break for the best-on-best tournament. Ristolainen has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) and is plus-3 in 54 games while averaging 20:31 of ice time.
"I haven't really thought about it, because a couple days ago I wasn't really sure," he said. "Just going day by day, and just been worrying about my body and just try to feel as good as possible. So, I haven't really thought about anything."
The Flyers will have forward Andrei Kuzmenko in the lineup Saturday for the first time since he was acquired, along with forward Jakob Pelletier, in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31. Pelletier remains unavailable because of immigration issues.
Flyers coach John Tortorella also said forward Jacob Gaucher will be recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and play Saturday after being sent to the AHL on Friday. -- Adam Kimelman
Chicago Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson will be out several weeks with a high left ankle sprain for the Blackhawks.
Chicago plays the Nashville Predators at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN) and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday before going on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
"It's going to be community," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said Friday of how to replace Dickinson in the lineup. "It's going to be a slew of players but it's also an opportunity for those guys to step in and have bigger roles and special teams and face-offs. So, it’s definitely going to be a community thing for us as a group here."
Dickinson left at 4:33 of the second period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after falling awkwardly after coming together with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin.
Dickinson was helped to the bench favoring his left leg and did not return. He left the building after the game wearing a walking boot.
"In terms of special teams, he's usually the first over the boards, face-offs he's been really good," Sorenson said. "Utilized him a lot as a shut-down type of line there. so obviously we miss him there. But again, opportunity for some of these other guys to earn that and show that they can handle those roles." -- Tracey Myers