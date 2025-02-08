Shesterkin out 1-2 weeks for Rangers with upper-body injury

Goalie made 23 saves in loss to Penguins on Friday; Garand recalled from AHL

Shesterkin NYR injury status

© Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Igor Shesterkin is out 1-2 weeks for the New York Rangers with an upper-body injury.

The goalie started Friday and made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. He stayed down on the ice after a net-front scramble late in the first period and the Rangers’ trainer came out to check on him. But Shesterkin stayed in the game.

Shesterkin is 18-19-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games this season.

Jonathan Quick is expected to start for New York (26-24-4) at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG), its last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20). The Rangers will return Feb. 22 at the Buffalo Sabres.

Goalie Dylan Garand was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League.

