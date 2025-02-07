NHL Buzz: Thompson, Luukkonen could play for Sabres against Predators

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could each return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B) after they returned to practice on Friday.

"As long as no ramifications from today, they should all be good to go," coach Lindy Ruff said.

Thomson, a forward, was injured on a high hit from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen during the third period of a 4-3 victory Sunday. He leads Buffalo with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games this season.

At practice Friday, he was back in his spot at right wing on the top line alongside center Jiri Kulich JJ Peterka, and on the top power-play unit.

"Good day on the ice," Thompson said Friday. "Skated by myself the last two days and felt good there too so it's nice to be back on the ice with the team, full practice, little bit of contract. ... Felt good, no issues. ... I feel ready."

Cozens, a forward, missed practice Wednesday because of "lower-body aggravation." On Friday, he skated between Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn and was in his spot on the second power-play unit. The center has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.

Luukkonen, a goalie, who is slated to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, did not make his scheduled start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained at the morning skate.

"He had a workout yesterday and another one today, so we'll make that decision probably before we get on the plane."

With Thompson and Cozens potentially ready, Buffalo assigned forward Isak Rosen to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Heather Engel

Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson will be out several weeks with a high left ankle sprain for the Blackhawks.

Chicago plays the Nashville Predators at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN) and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday before going on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which is Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

"It's going to be community," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said Friday of how to replace Dickinson in the lineup. "It's going to be a slew of players but it's also an opportunity for those guys to step in and have bigger roles and special teams and face-offs. So it’s definitely going to be a community thing for us as a group here."

Dickinson left at 4:33 of the second period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after falling awkwardly after coming together with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Dickinson was helped to the bench favoring his left leg and did not return. He left the building after the game wearing a walking boot.

"In terms of special teams, he's usually the first over the boards, face-offs he's been really good," Sorenson said. "Utilized him a lot as a shut-down type of line there. so obviously we miss him there but again, opportunity for some of these other guys to earn that and show that they can handle those roles." -- Tracey Myers