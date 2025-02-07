NHL Buzz: Thompson, Luukkonen could play for Sabres against Predators

Dickinson out weeks for Blackhawks; Tippett sidelined until after 4 Nations Face-Off

Thompson_Luukkonen

© Mike Stobe/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could each return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B) after they returned to practice on Friday.

"As long as no ramifications from today, they should all be good to go," coach Lindy Ruff said.

Thomson, a forward, was injured on a high hit from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen during the third period of a 4-3 victory Sunday. He leads Buffalo with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games this season.

At practice Friday, he was back in his spot at right wing on the top line alongside center Jiri Kulich JJ Peterka, and on the top power-play unit. He leads the Sabres with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games.

"Good day on the ice," Thompson said Friday. "Skated by myself the last two days and felt good there too so it's nice to be back on the ice with the team, full practice, little bit of contract. ... Felt good, no issues. ... I feel ready."

Cozens, a forward, missed practice Wednesday because of "lower-body aggravation." On Friday, he skated between Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn and was in his spot on the second power-play unit. The center has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.He has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.

Luukkonen, a goalie, who is slated to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, did not make his scheduled start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained at the morning skate.

"He had a workout yesterday and another one today, so we'll make that decision probably before we get on the plane."

With Thompson and Cozens potentially ready, Buffalo assigned forward Isak Rosen to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Heather Engel

Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson will be out several weeks with a high left ankle sprain for the Blackhawks.

Chicago plays the Nashville Predators at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN) and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday before going on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which is Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

"It's going to be community," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said Friday of how to replace Dickinson in the lineup. "It's going to be a slew of players but it's also an opportunity for those guys to step in and have bigger roles and special teams and face-offs. So it’s definitely going to be a community thing for us as a group here."

Dickinson left at 4:33 of the second period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after falling awkwardly after coming together with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Dickinson was helped to the bench favoring his left leg and did not return. He left the building after the game wearing a walking boot.

"In terms of special teams, he's usually the first over the boards, face-offs he's been really good," Sorenson said. "Utilized him a lot as a shut-down type of line there. so obviously we miss him there but again, opportunity for some of these other guys to earn that and show that they can handle those roles." -- Tracey Myers

Philadelphia Flyers

Owen Tippett will not return for the Flyers before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The forward has missed the past four games because of an upper-body injury he sustained on a hit by New Jersey Devils defensemen Brenden Dillon in the second period of a 5-0 loss Jan. 29. He has 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 52 games this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen, who did not play in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday because of an upper-body injury, could return before the 4 Nations Face-Off, coach John Tortorella said. The defenseman, who has missed the past two games, is also expected to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30, could play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP). -- Adam Kimelman

Latest News

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Eichel flying high for Vegas, looking forward to 4 Nations for Team USA

McLellan has Red Wings firing on all cylinders since hiring as coach

Ovechkin chase of Gretzky stirs memories for his 1st NHL coach with Capitals

Crosby to miss 1st game of season for Penguins with upper-body injury

Hagel's perseverance has led to opportunity with Canada at 4 Nations

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Sweden Team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Canada team

NHL On Tap: McDavid, MacKinnon meet before teaming up at 4 Nations

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks defeat Sharks in OT on O'Connor's penalty shot

Stolarz makes 26 saves, Maple Leafs defeat Kraken to win 3rd straight

Necas has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Flames

Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Perry in 'awe' playing on line with McDavid, Draisaitl for Oilers