NHL Buzz: Devils place Hischier on injured reserve, recall Nemec

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby did not practice Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The 37-year-old center left for several minutes after being involved in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula midway through the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday, seeming to favor his left arm. He returned several minutes later and took part in the shootout.

"I just got tangled up," Crosby said after the game.

When asked to clarify if it could have been his elbow, Crosby repeated, "I got tangled up."

Set to be Team Canada captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games. He extended his point streak to five games (seven points; four goals, three assists) with an assist Tuesday, but his goal streak ended at four.

Pittsburgh (22-24-9) visits the New York Rangers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Crosby's availability for that game is unknown.

The Penguins already are without second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past four games because of a lower-body injury. Malkin skated on an individual basis Wednesday.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," coach Mike Sullivan said of potentially playing without Crosby and Malkin. "Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, Sid is an important guy for us, he's a tough guy to replace. I'm stating the obvious there."

Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. -- Wes Crosby

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B).

The goalie, who is slated to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, did not make his scheduled start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained at the morning skate.

He was not on the ice for practice Wednesday. The Sabres are off Thursday and will practice again Friday.

"'UPL' will skate our next practice, anticipating him to be ready," coach Lindy Ruff said.

Luukkonen is 18-15-4 with a 2.97 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 38 games this season.

Tage Thompson also could return against Nashville after missing the 3-2 win at KeyBank Center on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. The forward was injured on a high hit from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen during the third period of a 4-3 victory Sunday.

Thompson skated on his own Wednesday. He leads Buffalo with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games.

"Had a good day," Ruff said. "I mean, he's got to go through the protocol, the testing, all that stuff, but really felt good, so, encouraged. We've got three more days before we get to the Nashville game."

Dylan Cozens missed practice Wednesday because of "lower-body aggravation," and his status for Saturday still is to be determined. The forward has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.

"Really don't know where he'll be in the next couple of days," Ruff said. "It was bad enough to not practice."

Jordan Greenway remains "right on track" to return from a middle-body injury when the schedule resumes following the 4 Nations break. The forward has not played since Dec. 15.

"I watch him practice and he's full-go," Ruff said. "… The plan is to get him these practices before the break, put the extra work in during the break, and be ready to go that first game coming out of the break."

Beck Malenstyn did not practice Wednesday. The forward left in the second period Tuesday because of back spasms and is uncertain for Saturday. -- Heather Engel