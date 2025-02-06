NHL Buzz: Devils place Hischier on injured reserve, recall Nemec

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 25.
The Devils captain is week to week because of an upper-body injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Jan. 29 the forward would be reevaluated the following week.
Hischier will miss his fifth game when New Jersey plays the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). He took a cross-check up high late in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25 and did not play the remaining 2:10 of the period. He returned to the bench to begin the third and was on the ice for a 36-second shift before returning to the locker room.
He leads the Devils with 24 goals in 51 games and is second among forwards with an average ice time of 20:21.
"Nico is a guy we lean on for so much, whether it's power play, penalty-kill, 4-on-4, end of the game, start of the game, who to go to for a voice ... it's Nico," New Jersey forward Nathan Bastian said. "When he's gone you need a collection of guys to step up, probably everyone, so hopefully we can come together and show that we can miss our top guys and still be the team we are."
The Devils are already without goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was injured in a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22. He will be out 4-6 weeks because of a sprained MCL in his knee and won't play for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning in Montreal on Wednesday. Samuel Ersson of the Philadelphia Flyers was named an injury replacement.
Simon Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will join the Devils for the morning skate. The 20-year-old defenseman and No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 69 NHL games, including 60 games last season.