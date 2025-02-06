NHL Buzz: Devils place Hischier on injured reserve, recall Nemec

Crosby misses Penguins practice; Sabres goalie Luukkonen could return Saturday

Hischier_NJD_up-close-view

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 25.

The Devils captain is week to week because of an upper-body injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Jan. 29 the forward would be reevaluated the following week.

Hischier will miss his fifth game when New Jersey plays the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). He took a cross-check up high late in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25 and did not play the remaining 2:10 of the period. He returned to the bench to begin the third and was on the ice for a 36-second shift before returning to the locker room.

He leads the Devils with 24 goals in 51 games and is second among forwards with an average ice time of 20:21.

"Nico is a guy we lean on for so much, whether it's power play, penalty-kill, 4-on-4, end of the game, start of the game, who to go to for a voice ... it's Nico," New Jersey forward Nathan Bastian said. "When he's gone you need a collection of guys to step up, probably everyone, so hopefully we can come together and show that we can miss our top guys and still be the team we are."

The Devils are already without goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was injured in a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22. He will be out 4-6 weeks because of a sprained MCL in his knee and won't play for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning in Montreal on Wednesday. Samuel Ersson of the Philadelphia Flyers was named an injury replacement.

Simon Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will join the Devils for the morning skate. The 20-year-old defenseman and No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 69 NHL games, including 60 games last season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby did not practice Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The 37-year-old center left for several minutes after being involved in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula midway through the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday, seeming to favor his left arm. He returned several minutes later and took part in the shootout.

"I just got tangled up," Crosby said after the game.

When asked to clarify if it could have been his elbow, Crosby repeated, "I got tangled up."

Set to be Team Canada captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, Crosby leads the Penguins with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games. He extended his point streak to five games (seven points; four goals, three assists) with an assist Tuesday, but his goal streak ended at four.

Pittsburgh (22-24-9) visits the New York Rangers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Crosby's availability for that game is unknown.

The Penguins already are without second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who has missed the past four games because of a lower-body injury. Malkin skated on an individual basis Wednesday.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," coach Mike Sullivan said of potentially playing without Crosby and Malkin. "Let's not get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, Sid is an important guy for us, he's a tough guy to replace. I'm stating the obvious there."

Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. -- Wes Crosby

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could return to the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B).

The goalie, who is slated to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, did not make his scheduled start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained at the morning skate.

He was not on the ice for practice Wednesday. The Sabres are off Thursday and will practice again Friday.

"'UPL' will skate our next practice, anticipating him to be ready," coach Lindy Ruff said.

Luukkonen is 18-15-4 with a 2.97 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 38 games this season.

Tage Thompson also could return against Nashville after missing the 3-2 win at KeyBank Center on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. The forward was injured on a high hit from New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen during the third period of a 4-3 victory Sunday.

Thompson skated on his own Wednesday. He leads Buffalo with 26 goals and 48 points in 47 games.

"Had a good day," Ruff said. "I mean, he's got to go through the protocol, the testing, all that stuff, but really felt good, so, encouraged. We've got three more days before we get to the Nashville game."

Dylan Cozens missed practice Wednesday because of "lower-body aggravation," and his status for Saturday still is to be determined. The forward has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games.

"Really don't know where he'll be in the next couple of days," Ruff said. "It was bad enough to not practice."

Jordan Greenway remains "right on track" to return from a middle-body injury when the schedule resumes following the 4 Nations break. The forward has not played since Dec. 15.

"I watch him practice and he's full-go," Ruff said. "… The plan is to get him these practices before the break, put the extra work in during the break, and be ready to go that first game coming out of the break."

Beck Malenstyn did not practice Wednesday. The forward left in the second period Tuesday because of back spasms and is uncertain for Saturday. -- Heather Engel

Latest News

Fiala scores twice in 3rd, Kings pull away from Canadiens

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to defeat Blackhawks

Finland projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

United States projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Boldy ‘coming into his prime,’ ready to shine for Team USA at 4 Nations 

Super 16: Jets climb to No. 1, Red Wings enter rankings as 4 Nations approaches

Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, helps Rangers complete comeback against Bruins

Marcus Pettersson signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Canucks

Wild surprise Peewee hockey clubs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

Capitals unveil 'Celebrating Black History' specialty jersey

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Quinn Hughes' status for 4 Nations Face-Off unclear