NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele will return for the Jets when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3).

The forward has missed six games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan 11. He leads Winnipeg with 42 points and is tied for third on the team in goals (14) with Cole Perfetti.

"All good now," Scheifele said after practice Sunday. "The (All-Star) break came at a good time, so it was nice to get some rest and be ready to rock come Tuesday."

The Jets have lost three straight games and went 2-3-1 without Scheifele.

"It's great to have him back because clearly we missed him," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov will start for the first time in eight games when the Hurricanes host the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP).

The 24-year-old goalie sustained a concussion in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11. He left at 12:55 following a collision with Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom.

Antti Raanta will serve as the backup goalie for Carolina.

Kochetkov is 11-7-3 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 23 games (21 starts) this season. In 10 starts prior to the injury, he was 7-1-2 with a .924 save percentage.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, who has not played since being diagnosed with a blood clotting issue in early November, recently returned to individual on-ice workouts.

Carolina claimed Spencer Martin off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 19. In his only appearance, he made 26 saves in a 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 24. -- Kurt Dusterberg

Washington Capitals

Max Pacioretty was a full participant at practice Monday and is expected to play when the Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS).

Pacioretty left Washington’s final game before the break for All-Star Weekend on Jan. 27 because of a lower-body injury. The forward was limited to one shift in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, but it was not related to his right Achilles tendon, which he tore for the second time in five months Jan. 19, 2023, an injury that sidelined him until Jan. 3 of this season.

The 35-year-old left wing has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 12 games this season.

Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who did not practice Monday for personal reasons, will be out indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to Washington when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators. -- Tom Gulitti

Buffalo Sabres

Erik Johnson and Zemgus Girgensons are each expected to return when the Sabres host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B).

"They are ready to go, and I expect both of them in," coach Don Granato said. "The lines today is how we've planned it out for tomorrow and the pairs as well."

Johnson has missed four games since sustaining an upper-body injury late in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 18. The defenseman rejoined the Sabres for practice on Jan. 26, was cleared by team doctors Monday and paired with Ryan Johnson at practice after rotating in during drills Sunday. He has three points (all goals) in 41 games.

Girgensons returned to practice Sunday and skated at left wing with center Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson. The forward was injured early in a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 24, playing three shifts totaling 1:01, and missed the next game, a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27.

He's scored four goals in 31 games. -- Heather Engel

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm will make his Canucks debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP).

The forward, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31, has 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games this season.

Lindholm, who did not take part in an optional morning skate Tuesday, is expected to play on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson.

New Jersey Devils

Tomas Nosek will return to the lineup for the Devils against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+).

The forward hasn't played since Nov. 18, when he broke his foot in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers. He returned to practice Sunday for the first time.

Signed by New Jersey as a free agent July 19, Nosek has no points in six games this season.

"Just a veteran guy that's familiar with how you play, has years of experience playing against good lines and good teams, so he's going to add (for) us that veteran leadership," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. -- Michael Morreale

Florida Panthers

Nick Cousins will return to the lineup for the Panthers against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP).

The forward has been out since Jan. 2 when he sustained a concussion on a hit from Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker in a 4-1 win. Zucker was suspended three games.

Cousins has five points (two goals, three assists) in 37 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson practiced Monday for the first time since sustaining an injury to his right foot on Dec. 31, and the forward is expected to play when the Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

“Unless something comes up tomorrow that he's sore, but he said after that he felt good, so he's ready to go,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said.

Johnson was injured in the second period of an 8-1 loss to the Dallas Stars and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 35 games this season.

“He can go anywhere in the lineup and help on both special teams if we need. He's got a good work ethic, veteran guy that's won a Stanley Cup, so really invaluable to get him back,” Richardson said. “For him coming back, everybody is going to be a little bit rusty this time of year, just kicking off the rust for the first few games, so it's a good time for him.” -- Tracey Myers

Calgary Flames

Brayden Pachal is expected to make his Flames debut at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE).

The defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. He has one goal in 17 games this season.

Pachal had two assists in 10 regular-season games and played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game last season.

"It's a new beginning and a new chapter in my career, so looking forward to it," Pachal said on Monday.

Pachal, who signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 20, 2019, has three points (one goal, two assists) in 29 regular-season games.