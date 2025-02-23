NHL Buzz: Pulock, Mayfield to return from injury for Islanders against Stars

New York Islanders

Defensemen Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield will return from injury against the Dallas Stars on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, Victory+, MSGSN).

Pulock, who missed seven games with an upper-body injury, has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and is plus-7 in 48 games while averaging 21:55 of ice time. He will be paired with Scott Perunovich.

“It’s tough when you're missing time,” Pulock said. “Fortunately for me, the two-week break was huge. So, it feels good the last few days to be back with the team and back getting ready to play.”

Mayfield (lower body), who will be paired with Adam Pelech, was out four games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is plus-14 in 50 games while averaging 17:33.

Defenseman Mike Reilly, who underwent a heart procedure Nov. 19 and is out indefinitely, participated in the morning skate. He has not been cleared for contact.

“Things are going well, that's all I'm going to say,” Roy said. "He hasn't really practiced with the team. If we had a regular practice, he probably would not be on the ice, but because it was an option, he went on the ice. I'm sure we'll know more, but he’s progressing very well.”

Defenseman Noah Dobson, who has missed the past nine games, was a full participant for a second straight day and is eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Monday. -- Stefen Rosner