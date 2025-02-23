Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Pulock, Mayfield to return from injury for Islanders against Stars
Hughes could miss 6th straight game for Canucks; Moser back for Lightning
New York Islanders
Defensemen Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield will return from injury against the Dallas Stars on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, Victory+, MSGSN).
Pulock, who missed seven games with an upper-body injury, has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and is plus-7 in 48 games while averaging 21:55 of ice time. He will be paired with Scott Perunovich.
“It’s tough when you're missing time,” Pulock said. “Fortunately for me, the two-week break was huge. So, it feels good the last few days to be back with the team and back getting ready to play.”
Mayfield (lower body), who will be paired with Adam Pelech, was out four games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is plus-14 in 50 games while averaging 17:33.
Defenseman Mike Reilly, who underwent a heart procedure Nov. 19 and is out indefinitely, participated in the morning skate. He has not been cleared for contact.
“Things are going well, that's all I'm going to say,” Roy said. "He hasn't really practiced with the team. If we had a regular practice, he probably would not be on the ice, but because it was an option, he went on the ice. I'm sure we'll know more, but he’s progressing very well.”
Defenseman Noah Dobson, who has missed the past nine games, was a full participant for a second straight day and is eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Monday. -- Stefen Rosner
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes could miss his sixth straight game with an undisclosed injury at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNP).
The Canucks defenseman returned to practice this past week in a noncontact jersey Tuesday and a regular jersey Wednesday. He leads Vancouver with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 47 games while averaging 25:18 of ice time.
Vancouver (26-19-11) won three straight and six of eight (6-1-1) before the 4 Nations break despite missing Hughes for the final four games. The Canucks lost 3-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Elias Pettersson, who played for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, was in the lineup Saturday after being a game-time decision. He played one shot on goal in 15:59.
Tampa Bay Lightning
J.J. Moser will return against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG) after missing 28 games with a lower-body injury.
The defenseman has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and is plus-13 in 27 games this season. He was paired with Victor Hedman during practices this week.
"The plan is to play," Moser said. "It's going to be about nine-and-a-half weeks from game to game. That's a fair amount of time. It's been an interesting process, just adapting to not being able to play with your teammates during the middle of the season."
It's the first time the 24-year-old missed an extended period of time in his NHL career. He played 80 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season and all 82 in 2022-23.
"I think the most important thing right now leading into the postseason is to get in a groove," Moser said. "Postseason is all about who is in the best form, who has momentum, and building from there." -- Corey Long
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk did not play in a 2-1 loss to the Kraken on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.
The forward was injured while playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have a timeline on Tkachuk’s potential return.
“He is going to get looked at Sunday and Monday,” Maurice said Saturday. “We’re going to have our people get their hands on him, and then we’ll have a real clear plan after that. … We’re going to let it settle down the next few days, get iced down, and then he’ll get looked at.”
Tkachuk sat out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, didn't play against Sweden on Monday and was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game Thursday. He did not play in the third period or overtime.
Tkachuk has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games this season. -- George Richards