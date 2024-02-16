Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: York questionable for Flyers against Devils in Stadium Series
Joshua week to week for Canucks; McCarron signs 2-year contract with Predators
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Philadelphia Flyers
Cam York practiced Friday but said he is questionable to play against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).
The defenseman left the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday with 15:36 remaining in the third period after taking a hard hit into the boards by Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit.
"I feel pretty good," York said Friday. "It was never my head. I know people were saying my head, but my head is fine. It's an upper-body thing."
Flyers forward Sean Couturier also practiced Friday and said he would play Saturday. He left the game Thursday with 6:09 remaining in the third period after being slashed on the left leg by Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi.
"I'm fine," he said. "It was just a stinger, just a bruise. Got me right in the wrong area, where I didn't have any padding. It's all good." -- Adam Kimelman
Vancouver Canucks
Dakota Joshua is week to week for the Canucks because of an upper-body injury.
The forward was injured in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in a fight with Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle.
Joshua had a goal and two assists in the game.
"I don't know whether it's a week or two," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said after practice Friday. "That's unfortunate but he can use this positively, we'll get him skating and stuff like that but week to week."
Joshua has set NHL career highs in goals (13), assists (13) and points (26) in 53 games this season and is a plus-16 while averaging 14:03 of ice time playing mostly on the third line. He has averaged 1:44 of ice time per game on the penalty kill.
"Dakota is probably one of our best penalty killers," Tocchet said. "A heavy body (6-foot-3, 206 pounds), last minute of a game, usually he's out there, he's probably our best wall guy. So, when you're losing that, we have to do it by committee. … He's a big part of our team."
Ilya Mikheyev took Joshua's spot on a line with Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger during a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and finished minus-1 without a shot or point in 15:18 of ice time and hasn't scored a goal in 23 games.
"Give him a chance on that line, maybe you get two hard-working guys, maybe he can stay close and get something going for himself," Tocchet said.
Vancouver hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC. SN, CITY). -- Kevin Woodley
Nashville Predators
Michael McCarron signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract on Friday. It has an average annual value of $900,000.
The 28-year-old forward has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 42 games this season. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 25) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 200 games with the Predators and Canadiens and no points in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Detroit Red Wings
Ville Husso is out week to week with a lower-body injury the Detroit goalie sustained early in an 8-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
Husso made six saves but was injured shortly before Leon Draisaitl scored to make it 1-0 at 8:48 of the first period. It was his first start since he was helped off the ice with 2:37 left in the opening period of a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 18 and missed 20 games with a lower-body injury.
"Different lower body, but lower body and week to week, unfortunately," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Thursday.
Alex Lyon replaced Husso in Edmonton, giving up seven goals on 29 shots in what was his 16th appearance in 17 games.
Lyon made 17 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday with James Reimer as the back up.
"With 31 games left, we have to be smart in how we manage it," Lalonde said.
Lyon is 14-8-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts. Husso is 9-5-2 with a 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage. Reimer is 4-6-2 with a 3.22 GAA, .894 save percentage and one shutout.
"Confident in all three," Lalonde said. "We've been fortunate to have all three. It's saved our season, carrying three goalies and here we are again. You lean on that depth and Reimer's last time out was a quality win, so full confidence." -- Kevin Woodley
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen worked with a full group during Hurricanes practice Thursday for the first time since the goalie was diagnosed with a blood clotting issue in early November.
The 34-year-old has been out since Nov. 2. He's 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six games this season.
Carolina is 24-13-5 without Andersen, with rookie Pyotr Kochetkov going 13-6-3 with a 2.31 GAA, .910 save percentage and one shutout in 24 games (23 starts). Spencer Martin and Yaniv Perets each has played one game.
Antti Raanta is out at least a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury sustained playing in relief of Kochetkov on Feb. 8, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said two days later. Raanta is 10-6-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .873 save percentage in 20 games (17 starts) since Andersen's injury and played with Chicago of the American Hockey League from Dec. 17-26 after clearing waivers.
The Hurricanes visit the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS).
New Jersey Devils
Vitek Vanecek is unlikely to play for the Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2) because of a lower-body injury.
The goalie did not play in a 2-1 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, with Nico Daws making 27 saves in his third straight start.
Vanecek has missed the previous three games after making 31 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Goalie Akira Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday and backed up Schmid on Thursday. -- Mike G. Morreale