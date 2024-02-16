NHL Buzz: York questionable for Flyers against Devils in Stadium Series

Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York practiced Friday but said he is questionable to play against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

The defenseman left the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday with 15:36 remaining in the third period after taking a hard hit into the boards by Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit.

"I feel pretty good," York said Friday. "It was never my head. I know people were saying my head, but my head is fine. It's an upper-body thing."

Flyers forward Sean Couturier also practiced Friday and said he would play Saturday. He left the game Thursday with 6:09 remaining in the third period after being slashed on the left leg by Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

"I'm fine," he said. "It was just a stinger, just a bruise. Got me right in the wrong area, where I didn't have any padding. It's all good." -- Adam Kimelman