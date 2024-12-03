NHL Buzz: Kochetkov could return for Hurricanes against Kraken

Red Wings put Kane on injured reserve; Zuccarello on LTIR for Wild

Pyotr Kochetkov CAR

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov practiced Monday and could play against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG).

The Hurricanes goalie has missed four games because of a concussion.

"I think he's got to get through another test maybe before he's cleared," coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday. "But he looks good, so hopefully that will work out."

Kochetkov was injured when the knee of Carolina defenseman Sean Walker appeared to hit him in the head in overtime during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 23.

"He's an aggressive goalie," Brind'Amour said. "He's got to do what he's got to do. There's going to be freaky things happening in a game. That's the kind of goalie he's got to be to be good. So, I'm glad he's right back at it."

Spencer Martin has started all four games with Kochetkov out, going 2-2-0 with a 4.45 goals-against average and .827 save percentage, including losses on back-to-back days to the Florida Panthers on Friday and Saturday.

The Hurricanes signed goalie Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way contract Monday that will pay the 35-year-old $775,000 if he's in the NHL. Tokarski is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 GAA and .933 save percentage in five games with Chicago of the AHL this season. He last played in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022-23.

Carolina is without goalie Frederik Andersen, who is recovering from surgery for a knee injury announced Nov. 21. He was expected to miss 8-12 weeks. -- Kurt Dusterberg

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Nov. 23, because of an upper-body injury.

The forward will miss his fifth straight game when the Red Wings begin a two-game road trip at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, SN1). Coach Derek Lalonde said Monday that Kane could play at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Detroit recalled defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and the 28-year-old could make his Red Wings debut. He has five points (two goals, 13 assists) in 13 AHL games.

The Red Wings recalled goalie Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Monday.

The 22-year-old is 9-4-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 14 AHL games this season. He was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (No. 15) at the 2021 NHL Draft.

“A dream come true,” Cossa said Monday. “I’ve never been to Boston before. I’m really excited to just get on the road with the team and get to know some of the guys more. Just kind of living this lifestyle, it’s obviously a dream come true.”

Ville Husso is expected to start against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Cam Talbot, the Red Wings' No. 1 goalie, left a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday during the second period because of a lower-body injury. Goalie Alex Lyon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 27.

“Optimistic in the fact that he was able to [play] an extra two or three minutes for us after tweaking it, and then obviously walking around today,” Lalonde said of Talbot on Monday. “But he’ll get an image of it and we’ll have a better feeling.”

Minnesota Wild

The Wild placed forward Mats Zuccarello on long-term injured reserve and put defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakub Lauko on injured reserve Tuesday.

Zuccarello will miss his ninth straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Wild play the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP). Brodin (upper body) and Lauko (lower body) each will miss his fourth straight game.

Forward Liam Ohgren and goalie Jesper Wallstedt were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Ohgren does not have a point in eight NHL games this season but has six points (five goals, one assist) in eight AHL games. Wallstedt has not played in the NHL this season and has a 4.34 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in 10 AHL games.

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday and will miss his 13th straight game when the Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1).

The forward and Vegas captain has been out of the lineup since Nov. 6 after sustaining a lower-body injury at Edmonton. He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 13 games this season.

“For him it's probably just as important to get around his teammates again, get going, see some light action,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think he got through it OK. We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Stone has not been ruled out for Wednesday at the Anaheim Ducks. -- Paul Delos Santos

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson practiced Monday for the first time since Nov. 13, and the goalie said there's a chance he could play against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Ersson has missed 11 of the past 13 games because of lower-body injuries. He left a 3-0 loss against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2 and missed two games. He returned to play against the Panthers on Nov. 9 and the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 11, but left practice early Nov. 13 and hadn't skated with the Flyers again until Monday. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 18.

"Felt good," Ersson said. "Body is feeling good. Mentally, it's good getting back. It's fun to be back. Just enjoying it. ... I've been skating here for a little bit, just ramping it up as we go. I've been taking my time, listening to the body, really making sure that I'm at where I need to be able to go here."

When asked if there was a chance he could return Thursday, Ersson said, "We'll see."

In his absence, Ivan Fedotov has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .909 save percentage in six games (six starts). Aleksei Kolosov is 3-3-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .900 save percentage in six games (five starts).

Ersson was 5-2-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .902 save percentage in 11 games (10 starts) prior to the injury and sees it as a challenge to earn his spot back in the lineup.

"Obviously you want to play, and I definitely think I was in a good spot," he said. "You have to remind yourself I know how to play games. It's not going to be any different coming back. It might be a good thing. It'll be a challenge for me but it's also a challenge you want to go ahead and embrace."

Philadelphia also on Monday sent defenseman Helge Grans to Lehigh Valley of the AHL. -- Adam Kimelman

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be a game-time decision when the Islanders visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN).

The forward practiced Monday. He's missed two games because of a lower-body injury.

Pageau was injured during the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 27, missing the final 6:21. He took warmups ahead of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday but did not play.

He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 23 games and has won 60.4 percent of his face-offs.

“Obviously Jean-Gabriel Pageau is a key piece of our puzzle here,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “What he brings to the game every night is extremely important to our success. So getting him healthy and feeling good is a big thing for us, and we love it when he's around and getting the boys going.”

Pageau, who had been skating on the top line with Lee and Bo Horvat since Mathew Barzal sustained an upper-body injury Oct. 30, skated on the third line with Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom on Monday.

In the two games Pageau missed, Simon Holmstrom skated on the top line and scored twice in each.

Semyon Varlamov, who made 21 saves Friday, is day to day because of a lower-body injury but will travel to Montreal. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on an emergency basis Monday but will not travel. -- Stefen Rosner

