NHL Buzz: Kochetkov could return for Hurricanes against Kraken

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov practiced Monday and could play against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG).

The Hurricanes goalie has missed four games because of a concussion.

"I think he's got to get through another test maybe before he's cleared," coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday. "But he looks good, so hopefully that will work out."

Kochetkov was injured when the knee of Carolina defenseman Sean Walker appeared to hit him in the head in overtime during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 23.

"He's an aggressive goalie," Brind'Amour said. "He's got to do what he's got to do. There's going to be freaky things happening in a game. That's the kind of goalie he's got to be to be good. So, I'm glad he's right back at it."

Spencer Martin has started all four games with Kochetkov out, going 2-2-0 with a 4.45 goals-against average and .827 save percentage, including losses on back-to-back days to the Florida Panthers on Friday and Saturday.

The Hurricanes signed goalie Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way contract Monday that will pay the 35-year-old $775,000 if he's in the NHL. Tokarski is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 GAA and .933 save percentage in five games with Chicago of the AHL this season. He last played in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022-23.

Carolina is without goalie Frederik Andersen, who is recovering from surgery for a knee injury announced Nov. 21. He was expected to miss 8-12 weeks. -- Kurt Dusterberg