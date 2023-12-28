NHL Buzz: Pacioretty could make Capitals debut Friday

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

Max Pacioretty could make his debut for the Washington Capitals when they visit the New York Islanders on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN).

The forward, who has not played this season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, took line rushes with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Matthew Phillips on Thursday.

"There's a chance (Pacioretty plays Friday)," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday. "I would expect him to play one of the next two games (Saturday against the Nashville Predators) barring anything minor setback-wise. … Just [wanted] to get him into a line, some more reps, get him even more comfortable so that if he does in fact go tomorrow, try to get him into those situations as much as possible."

Pacioretty participated in his first full-contact practice with the team on Dec. 19, and Carbery had said he expected him to make his debut shortly after the NHL holiday break. Pacioretty played in five games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season before tearing his Achilles for the second time. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Capitals on July 1 that includes another $2 million in performance-based incentives.

Pacioretty has 645 points (326 goals, 319 assists) in 855 regular-season games over 15 NHL seasons, including six seasons with at least 30 goals.

"We're looking for scoring anyway we can find it 5-on-5, and he has proven in the past that he's been able to contribute in that department," Carbery said. "He will be a welcomed addition. You have to take it with a grain of salt, he's missed a lot of time, so we have to be patient and let him work his way back into game speed, game pace, game shape."

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano is expected to return for the Maple Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNO).

The defenseman, who has missed 12 games since breaking his thumb in a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 28, practiced on Thursday, one day after taking part in the morning skate prior to a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. It was the first time Giordano had taken part in a full team workout since the injury.

"I feel as good as can be I think," Giordano said Thursday. "Our staff with off ice training, right through our medical staff and on ice training, it's been a nice one in the fact that I've been able to skate a lot. I really didn't take too much time off the ice, so that's been good, but I feel ready to go. We'll see how everything goes throughout the day, but I feel good."

Giordano has five points (one goal, four assists) and a minus-1 rating in 20 games this season. Toronto is 6-3-3 since his injury.

"Looked good. I'd expect he'd be ready to go tomorrow," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday. "His experience, his leadership presence, all the things he brings to us, one of the things that's understated is how he can move the puck for us in all three zones quickly and efficiently, so it's important to get him back up to speed here and get him going." -- Dave McCarthy