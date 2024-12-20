NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Bennett game-time decision for Panthers; Edvinsson out at least 2 games for Red Wings

Dahlin_Sabres_3rdjersey

© Bill Wippert/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin will return to the lineup when the Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).

The defenseman missed seven games because of back spasms. He played one 39-second shift to start the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 3 before exiting the game.

"Dahlin is good to go," coach Lindy Ruff said after an optional morning skate Friday.

Dahlin was in his usual spots at practice Thursday, skating with Bowen Byram on the top defense pair and playing the point on the top power-play unit.

"[I feel] really good," Dahlin said Thursday.

Dahlin has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and is averaging a Sabres-high 24:42 of ice time in 25 games.

"Any time you get a player of his caliber back it'll be a big boost to the team," Ruff said.

Buffalo also likely will have Sam Lafferty back in the lineup. The forward has missed nine games because of a lower-body injury.

He skated at center with Beck Malenstyn and Nicolas Aube-Kubel at practice Thursday.

"Just play my game, basically," Lafferty said. "Ton of energy, speed, physicality, and then make plays when they're there. Those guys, I love playing with them. … So whenever our numbers are called, we're going to be ready to go."

Ryan McLeod will be a game-time decision. The forward participated in the optional morning skate after not practicing Thursday because of a maintenance day. -- Heather Engel

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett did not take part in the morning skate but could be available to play against the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).

Bennett missed the Panthers' 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday because of an illness but coach Paul Maurice said the forward was feeling better Friday.

"We will make a decision on Sam Bennett's energy level when he gets to the rink," Maurice said. "He is feeling better over the past few days than the two days prior. There was no point putting him on the ice for [morning skate]."

Florida likely will be without forward Jesper Boqvist after he left the game Wednesday during the third period after being hit along the boards.

Maurice said Boqvist was in concussion protocol Wednesday but appears to be OK.

"He is day to day," Maurice said. "He was in here working out this morning. We just want to make sure there's nothing there." -- George Richards

Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson will not play in the Red Wings' back-to-back, home-and-home set with the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at Little Cesars Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS) because of an upper-body injury.

Edvinsson, who is averaging 20:44 of ice time in 30 games while playing with Moritz Seider on Detroit’s top defense pair, sustained the injury during the first period of a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

"It isn't a long-term injury, but we won't have him this weekend," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Friday. "Monday [against the St. Louis Blues] would be a tall ask."

Seider was paired with Ben Chiarot at Detroit's morning skate Friday. -- Dave Hogg

New York Islanders

Anthony Duclair is expected to be a game-time decision when the Islanders play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2).

The forward has missed 28 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. He has been practicing, and took line rushes at the morning skate before the Islanders lost 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

"I think he will be a game-time decision [Saturday]," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Thursday. "We'll see how he feels, but I honestly feel he's very, very close. There's a big chance he plays in that game."

Duclair has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Dec. 3, because of a lower-body injury. Varlamov last played Nov. 29, making 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

Mike Reilly skated before practice Thursday. The defenseman last played against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1. He sustained a concussion during that game, and then needed a heart procedure. There is no timetable for him to return. -- Stefen Rosner

Tampa Bay Lightning

J.J. Moser is expected be out 8-10 weeks because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman was injured during an 8-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 12. Moser was chasing a loose puck and fell, forcing Flames forward Nazem Kadri to jump over him. Kadri scored on the sequence.

Coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday that Moser's status was "week to week."

The 24-year-old has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and is averaging 19:54 of ice time in 27 games. He has been paired with Lightning captain Victor Hedman for most of the season. -- Corey Long

San Jose Sharks

Vitek Vanecek is expected to miss several weeks because of an upper-body injury the goalie sustained when he was hit in the head with a puck while sitting on the bench during the second period of the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

"Terrible luck. Feel for the kid," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday. "We got a stick on a puck, and it goes flying into a bench and he takes one up high. It's unfortunate.

"He's going to be out here a little bit ... [a] couple weeks for sure."

Vanecek is 3-8-1 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts) this season. He missed six games earlier this season because of a different upper-body injury sustained Nov. 16.

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

"It's an opportunity," Warsofsky said. "Unfortunate circumstances with Vitek going down, but it's an opportunity for him to play some games, probably consistently."

The 22-year-old is 1-0-1 with a .927 save percentage in two NHL games this season. -- Max Miller

