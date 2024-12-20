NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin will return to the lineup when the Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).

The defenseman missed seven games because of back spasms. He played one 39-second shift to start the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 3 before exiting the game.

"Dahlin is good to go," coach Lindy Ruff said after an optional morning skate Friday.

Dahlin was in his usual spots at practice Thursday, skating with Bowen Byram on the top defense pair and playing the point on the top power-play unit.

"[I feel] really good," Dahlin said Thursday.

Dahlin has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and is averaging a Sabres-high 24:42 of ice time in 25 games.

"Any time you get a player of his caliber back it'll be a big boost to the team," Ruff said.

Buffalo also likely will have Sam Lafferty back in the lineup. The forward has missed nine games because of a lower-body injury.

He skated at center with Beck Malenstyn and Nicolas Aube-Kubel at practice Thursday.

"Just play my game, basically," Lafferty said. "Ton of energy, speed, physicality, and then make plays when they're there. Those guys, I love playing with them. … So whenever our numbers are called, we're going to be ready to go."

Ryan McLeod will be a game-time decision. The forward participated in the optional morning skate after not practicing Thursday because of a maintenance day. -- Heather Engel

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett did not take part in the morning skate but could be available to play against the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).

Bennett missed the Panthers' 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday because of an illness but coach Paul Maurice said the forward was feeling better Friday.

"We will make a decision on Sam Bennett's energy level when he gets to the rink," Maurice said. "He is feeling better over the past few days than the two days prior. There was no point putting him on the ice for [morning skate]."

Florida likely will be without forward Jesper Boqvist after he left the game Wednesday during the third period after being hit along the boards.

Maurice said Boqvist was in concussion protocol Wednesday but appears to be OK.

"He is day to day," Maurice said. "He was in here working out this morning. We just want to make sure there's nothing there." -- George Richards