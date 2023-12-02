NHL Buzz: Nieto, Acciari out for Penguins against Flyers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari will not play against the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP).

Each forward is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after missing morning skate, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. Acciari normally centers the fourth line with Nieto at left wing. Forward Joona Koppanen, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, could replace Acciari with Jansen Harkins on the left and Jeff Carter on the right. Koppanen had one assist in five games with the Boston Bruins last season, his first in the NHL.

“[Koppanen] obviously brings a lot of size,” Sullivan said. “He’s a real mobile guy for his size. He checks well. He can help us on the penalty kill. So, there’s a number of areas that I think we can plug ‘Koppy’ into the lineup and he can help us immediately.”

Nieto and Acciari are each in his first season with Pittsburgh. Nieto has four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 games after signing a two-year, $1.8 million contract on July 1; Acciari has three points (two goals, one assist) in 22 games after signing a three-year, $6 million contract also on July 1.

Pittsburgh (11-10-1) is already without forward Rickard Rakell, out longer term with an upper-body injury sustained Nov. 19, and defensemen Chad Ruhwedel (lower body) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body).

Nashville Predators

Defenseman Alexandre Carrier is week-to-week because of an upper-body injury after being hit by Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov in the first period of a 6-1 loss on Thursday.

Carrier has been playing on Nashville’s second pair, alongside Jeremy Lauzon. Nashville has played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in three consecutive games.

Carrier has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 22 games and leads the Predators with 51 blocked shots. He is second on the team with 2:38 of average short-handed time on ice per game.

Predators defensemen Dante Fabbro, Tyson Barrie and Luke Schenn, all right-handed shots, are potential replacements for Carrier on the second pair.

The Predators (11-11-0) had a six-game winning streak ended by the Wild and face the New York Rangers (16-4-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET; MSG, BSSO).

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz is expected to be out about six weeks because of an upper-body injury. The forward was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

"Not available today," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday prior to Seattle's 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. "We still have some further evaluation to do, but he's not available [Thursday] and we will update it a little bit more. It's not a day-to-day situation we don't believe, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

Schwartz left a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday early in the third period. He had one shot on goal and was minus-1 in 9:33 of ice time.

Forward Marián Studenič made his Kraken debut Thursday, and forward Max McCormick was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. Forward Andrew Poturalski was sent to the AHL.

"That's the nature of the game," Hakstol said. "He's a guy that is important to us, but now we've got opportunity for somebody else and collectively the group has to fill in those holes and overcome his absence here for a little while."

The Kraken (8-10-6), who have lost three straight games, next play at the Ottawa Senators (8-10-0) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ROOT-NW). -- Dave McCarthy

Winnipeg Jets

Vladislav Namestnikov will miss the next two games with a lower-body injury, according to Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness.

“He won’t play tomorrow,” Bowness said following practice on Friday. “Probably won’t play on Monday. I’d say a couple of days and go from there.”

The Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14-0) on Saturday and the Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1) on Monday before embarking on a four-game road trip.

Namestnikov suffered the injury in the third period of a 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, in what Bowness suspects happened while tied up with Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The 31-year-old has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 22 games this season, including a recent six game point streak from Nov. 11 - Nov. 24 where he had seven points (one goal, six assists).

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi, who played for the first time Thursday after missing 18 games with a knee injury, will move up to the second line in place of Namestnikov, alongside forward Alex Iafallo and Cole Perfetti, who moves to center.

Forward David Gustafsson will enter the Jets lineup Saturday, and defenseman Declan Chisholm will make his season debut in place of Nate Schmidt. Jets captain and forward Adam Lowry took a maintenance day Friday and is expected to play Saturday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Joel Farabee is expected to receive his regular ice time for the Flyers against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP) after being benched for most of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The forward played two shifts, totaling 56 seconds, the last coming when he was on the ice for Alexander Holtz's goal that gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 3:10 into the first period.

Tortorella's only comment on the decision Thursday was, "Because he didn't listen."

Farabee practiced Friday at left wing on a line with center Scott Laughton and right wing Cam Atkinson, which is where he started Thursday.

"He'll be fine," Tortorella said Friday of Farabee. "I had a two-second discussion [with Farabee] as we passed ways in the hallway. That's all that needed to be done."

Prior to Thursday, Farabee had been fifth among Flyers forwards in average ice time at 15:26 in 22 games.

"I'm by that. I've already moved by it," Tortorella said. "He'll play with 'Laughts' and Cam, as he started last night, he’ll get his ice time and right back at it."

Farabee was not available to comment Friday. -- Adam Kimelman