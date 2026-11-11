NHL, Sabres, Golden Knights erase $1.5 million of debt for U.S. veterans

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL), Buffalo Sabres, and Vegas Golden Knights today announced they have erased $1.5 million of debt for U.S. veterans in recognition of Veterans Day. The NHL’s partnership with ForgiveCo will provide debt relief and aid to more than 600 veterans and their families.

This season, all 32 Clubs are saluting and honoring military members, veterans, and their families with themed games or special in-game moments. Tonight’s 2026 NHL Veterans Appreciation Night on TNT Sports Platforms presented by Navy Federal Credit Union doubleheader will feature the Sabres and the Golden Knights at home, with both Clubs hosting their annual military appreciation night. The broadcast will include interviews with Sabres forward Tage Thompson who sponsors ‘Tickets for Troops,’ and Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, who has multiple family members who have served.

Tonight, the Sabres and Golden Knights are also hosting veterans who are recipients of the debt relief initiative. Of the $1.5 million of debt being erased, $400,000 is directly supporting veterans in Western New York and $500,000 is directly supporting veterans in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In Buffalo, U.S. Army veteran Milton J. Nolan is attending the game with his family. Nolan served four years on active duty, including during Desert Storm, as well as service in Korea. Through Operation Line Shift, medical debt due to his battle with appendix cancer was erased. In Las Vegas, U.S. Army veteran James King is attending the game with his family. King served for eight years, and his medical debt associated with his wife’s hospitalization was erased.

To date, the NHL and its Clubs have forgiven $3.75 million in debt, helping more than 2,100 veterans and their families as part of ‘Operation Line Shift,’ the NHL’s military initiative which is committed to honoring and supporting the military community. Last week, the Pittsburgh Penguins eliminated $1 million of medical debt for local veterans. Earlier this year, the NHL erased $1.25 million of debt during the Stanley Cup Playoffs alongside Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, who shines a spotlight on the bravery and sacrifice of military families with his program ‘JR’s Heroes,’ supported by the Dallas Stars Foundation.

ForgiveCo purchases debt for veterans and removes any collection marks from the beneficiary’s credit report. Since 2021, ForgiveCo has erased millions of dollars of debt for thousands of people across the U.S. by purchasing large portfolios of debt for a fraction of the original cost.

As part of the NHL’s ‘Operation Line Shift’ military initiative, the League continues to donate to partner Warrior for Life Fund which supports active duty, veterans, and their families through sport; and to United Heroes League whose mission is to keep children of service members active and healthy through sport. Last month, League employees and alumni participated in the Heroes Cup Hockey Tournament with proceeds providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families. Additionally, the NHL is a founding partner of the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s VetsEXCEL Career Development and Mentorship Program designed to help veterans transition to civilian life. To learn more, follow @NHLUnites.