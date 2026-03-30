NHL, broadcast partners come together for unique Stanley Cup Playoff promotion

NEW YORK-- The National Hockey League (NHL) and its U.S. and Canadian broadcast partners are bringing fans closer to the intensity of playoff hockey with a first-of-its-kind approach for the league through a new collaborative marketing campaign ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL, ESPN, TNT and Sportsnet are collectively creating a cohesive look and feel for fans through a high-energy campaign showcasing why the Stanley Cup Playoffs are must-watch.

The campaign, “You Just Have to Watch,” features a series of creative spots for the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with each network having its own version of the creative. The first spot, which debuted today, is “Fired Up.”

The creative concept is meant to show how intense, exciting and adrenaline-filled postseason hockey is. NHL fans know what playoff hockey is all about, but as new patrons walk into packed hockey bars in the creative, they too learn that the Stanley Cup Playoffs deliver unmatched entertainment.

Two other spots, “Overtime” and “Do Anything,” debut ahead of the Second Round and Conference Finals, respectively. Each network owns post-production of one spot, with ESPN editing “Fired Up,” Sportsnet editing “Overtime” and TNT editing “Do Anything.” All creative was developed by creative agency Arts & Letters Creative Co.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin April 18.

Executive Quotes:

NHL : Said Casey Hall, NHL Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation: “This joint campaign is due to the incredible partners we have at ESPN, TNT and Sportsnet. Their collaborative spirit and shared vision have been instrumental in expanding our reach, aligning our message and bringing the excitement of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to more fans than ever before.”

: Said Casey Hall, NHL Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation: “This joint campaign is due to the incredible partners we have at ESPN, TNT and Sportsnet. Their collaborative spirit and shared vision have been instrumental in expanding our reach, aligning our message and bringing the excitement of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to more fans than ever before.” ESPN: Said Brian Iglesias, Vice President, Sports Marketing at ESPN: “We wanted this campaign to show new audiences that it only takes one game to get hooked on the intensity, energy and unpredictability of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. By working collectively with the league and other broadcast partners, we were able to create a connective thread across every platform that tells this unified story in a powerful way.”

Said Brian Iglesias, Vice President, Sports Marketing at ESPN: “We wanted this campaign to show new audiences that it only takes one game to get hooked on the intensity, energy and unpredictability of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. By working collectively with the league and other broadcast partners, we were able to create a connective thread across every platform that tells this unified story in a powerful way.” Sportsnet: Said Adam Bower, VP, Marketing and Creative at Rogers Sports & Media: ““The Stanley Cup Playoffs are among the most intense and exciting events in all of sports. Our collaborative approach to this year’s campaign with the NHL and its other broadcast partners reflects a shared commitment to growing the game across North America and telling a unified story on hockey’s biggest stage.”

Said Adam Bower, VP, Marketing and Creative at Rogers Sports & Media: ““The Stanley Cup Playoffs are among the most intense and exciting events in all of sports. Our collaborative approach to this year’s campaign with the NHL and its other broadcast partners reflects a shared commitment to growing the game across North America and telling a unified story on hockey’s biggest stage.” TNT: Said Drew Watkins, SVP, Creative Director at TNT Sports: The NHL continues to spearhead exciting ways to connect with fans, while drawing on the shared enthusiasm its broadcasters have for playoff hockey. We were all pursuing a unified approach, while retaining the ability to fine-tune aspects of the creative to meet our respective network’s promotional needs.

Creative Credits:

NHL

Casey Hall, SVP Marketing & Innovation

Dan Palla, Sr. Director Marketing

Charlie Keuchler, Sr. Manager Marketing

ESPN

Jo Fox, SVP Marketing

Brian Iglesias, VP Sports Marketing

Lucas Ferraro, Sr Director Sports Marketing

Jason Ritchkoff, Assoc Director, Sports Marketing

Sierra Edwards, Assoc Manager, Sports Marketing

Emma Mansfield, Coordinator, Sports Marketing

Christopher Mantzaris, Sr Director, Production

Shaun Leska, Assoc Director, Creative Production

Matthew Cheron, Assoc Director, Creative Production

Jonathan Weber, Sr Producer, Creative Production

Albert Herrera, Sr Producer

Thomas O’Hare, Lead Producer Editor

Grayson Sedory, Supervising Post Editor

Matthew Stolbof, Creative Production Assistant

David Cohen, Art Director

SPORTSNET

Adam Bower, VP Marketing & Creative

Julia McDonald, Director Marketing

Irene Bastl, Sr. Manager Marketing

Patrick McCann, Director Promo & Commercial Creative

Hilding Gnanapragasam, Sr. Creative Director

John Mallon, Sr. Promo Producer & Editor

Murray Fleming, Sound Designer

TNT

Drew Watkins, SVP Creative Director

Tyler Lassiter, Senior Creative Director

Brodie Wasserman, Senior Marketing Director

Dylan Harrison, Marketing Manager

Brett Langefels, Senior Editor

Sean McPherson, Compositor & Colorist

Dan Cahill, Sound Designer

A&L

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR:

Charles Hodges

Molly Jamison

DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY:

Andy Grayson

HEAD OF PRODUCTION/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER:

Lisa Setten

CREATIVE DIRECTORS:

Brett Simone

Chris Kim

CREATIVE TEAM:

Jacob Castillo

Sam Case

Brendan Howard

Matt Terrell

PRODUCER:

Rachael Yang

GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR:

Alex Scaros

BUSINESS DIRECTOR:

Guy Campbell

BUSINESS MANAGER:

Paige Majdic

STRATEGIST:

Joe Carr

Scott Woodhouse

MUSIC SUPERVISOR:

Casey Wheeler

DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS AFFAIRS:

Lenora Cushing

Kim Burns

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER:

Jennifer Kmetzsch

FILM PRODUCTION: OPOSITIVE / SOMEPLACE NICE

Director: Kenny Herzog

Executive Producer: Ken Licata Jr.

Executive Producer: Ralph Laucella

Executive Producer: Estelle Weir

Executive Producer: Marc Grill

Line Producer: Kellyann Murphy

Director of Photography: Mat Barkley

Assistant Director: Scott Weatherall