NHL, broadcast partners come together for unique Stanley Cup Playoff promotion

First part of 'You Just Have to Watch' campaign debuts Monday

SCP_begin_4-18-2026
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK-- The National Hockey League (NHL) and its U.S. and Canadian broadcast partners are bringing fans closer to the intensity of playoff hockey with a first-of-its-kind approach for the league through a new collaborative marketing campaign ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL, ESPN, TNT and Sportsnet are collectively creating a cohesive look and feel for fans through a high-energy campaign showcasing why the Stanley Cup Playoffs are must-watch. 

The campaign, “You Just Have to Watch,” features a series of creative spots for the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with each network having its own version of the creative. The first spot, which debuted today, is “Fired Up.” 

The creative concept is meant to show how intense, exciting and adrenaline-filled postseason hockey is. NHL fans know what playoff hockey is all about, but as new patrons walk into packed hockey bars in the creative, they too learn that the Stanley Cup Playoffs deliver unmatched entertainment. 

Two other spots, “Overtime” and “Do Anything,” debut ahead of the Second Round and Conference Finals, respectively. Each network owns post-production of one spot, with ESPN editing “Fired Up,” Sportsnet editing “Overtime” and TNT editing “Do Anything.” All creative was developed by creative agency Arts & Letters Creative Co. 

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin April 18. 

Executive Quotes: 

  • NHL: Said Casey Hall, NHL Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation: “This joint campaign is due to the incredible partners we have at ESPN, TNT and Sportsnet. Their collaborative spirit and shared vision have been instrumental in expanding our reach, aligning our message and bringing the excitement of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to more fans than ever before.” 
  • ESPN: Said Brian Iglesias, Vice President, Sports Marketing at ESPN: “We wanted this campaign to show new audiences that it only takes one game to get hooked on the intensity, energy and unpredictability of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. By working collectively with the league and other broadcast partners, we were able to create a connective thread across every platform that tells this unified story in a powerful way.” 
  • Sportsnet: Said Adam Bower, VP, Marketing and Creative at Rogers Sports & Media: ““The Stanley Cup Playoffs are among the most intense and exciting events in all of sports. Our collaborative approach to this year’s campaign with the NHL and its other broadcast partners reflects a shared commitment to growing the game across North America and telling a unified story on hockey’s biggest stage.” 
  • TNT: Said Drew Watkins, SVP, Creative Director at TNT Sports: The NHL continues to spearhead exciting ways to connect with fans, while drawing on the shared enthusiasm its broadcasters have for playoff hockey. We were all pursuing a unified approach, while retaining the ability to fine-tune aspects of the creative to meet our respective network’s promotional needs.

Creative Credits:

NHL 

Casey Hall, SVP Marketing & Innovation
Dan Palla, Sr. Director Marketing 
Charlie Keuchler, Sr. Manager Marketing 

ESPN 

Jo Fox, SVP Marketing 

Brian Iglesias, VP Sports Marketing 

Lucas Ferraro, Sr Director Sports Marketing 

Jason Ritchkoff, Assoc Director, Sports Marketing 

Sierra Edwards, Assoc Manager, Sports Marketing 

Emma Mansfield, Coordinator, Sports Marketing 

Christopher Mantzaris, Sr Director, Production 

Shaun Leska, Assoc Director, Creative Production 

Matthew Cheron, Assoc Director, Creative Production 

Jonathan Weber, Sr Producer, Creative Production 

Albert Herrera, Sr Producer 

Thomas O’Hare, Lead Producer Editor 

Grayson Sedory, Supervising Post Editor 

Matthew Stolbof, Creative Production Assistant 

David Cohen, Art Director 

SPORTSNET 

Adam Bower, VP Marketing & Creative 

Julia McDonald, Director Marketing 

Irene Bastl, Sr. Manager Marketing 

Patrick McCann, Director Promo & Commercial Creative 

Hilding Gnanapragasam, Sr. Creative Director 

John Mallon, Sr. Promo Producer & Editor 

Murray Fleming, Sound Designer

TNT 

Drew Watkins, SVP Creative Director 

Tyler Lassiter, Senior Creative Director 

Brodie Wasserman, Senior Marketing Director 

Dylan Harrison, Marketing Manager 

Brett Langefels, Senior Editor 

Sean McPherson, Compositor & Colorist 

Dan Cahill, Sound Designer

A&L 

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: 

Charles Hodges 

Molly Jamison 

DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY: 

Andy Grayson 

HEAD OF PRODUCTION/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: 

Lisa Setten 

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: 

Brett Simone 

Chris Kim 

CREATIVE TEAM: 

Jacob Castillo 

Sam Case 

Brendan Howard 

Matt Terrell  

PRODUCER: 

Rachael Yang 

GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR: 

Alex Scaros 

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: 

Guy Campbell 

BUSINESS MANAGER: 

Paige Majdic 

STRATEGIST: 

Joe Carr 

Scott Woodhouse  

MUSIC SUPERVISOR:  

Casey Wheeler 

DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS AFFAIRS: 

Lenora Cushing 

Kim Burns  

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: 

Jennifer Kmetzsch 

FILM PRODUCTION: OPOSITIVE / SOMEPLACE NICE 

Director: Kenny Herzog 

Executive Producer: Ken Licata Jr. 

Executive Producer: Ralph Laucella 

Executive Producer: Estelle Weir 

Executive Producer: Marc Grill 

Line Producer: Kellyann Murphy 

Director of Photography: Mat Barkley 

Assistant Director: Scott Weatherall

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Stanley Cup Playoff races remain competitive down home stretch

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Penguins, Islanders meet with 2nd in Metro on the line

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenario for March 30

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Kadri providing energy for playoff push since return to Avalanche

Color of Hockey: O'Ree Weekend 'unbelievably meaningful' for HIFE kids

Rookie Watch: Sennecke, Savoie among top 5 in Pacific Division

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 30

Zizing ‘Em Up: DeBoer, Cassidy should draw strong interest to fill NHL openings

Zegras' OT goal helps Flyers edge Stars, close gap in Eastern Conference wild-card race

J. Hughes has 4 points, Devils rally past Blackhawks with 3 goals in 3rd