NHL's 'Stanley Pup' rescue dog competition returns for 3rd year

Program features 32 adoptable dogs, to premiere June 8 on truTV, HBO Max, Sportsnet

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© Jess Rapfogel

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that Stanley Pup is back for its third consecutive year, bringing a dose of puppy power to the postseason. During this 90-minute special, a lineup of adoptable pups will face off in a friendly competition, showcasing their canine skills and puppy puck handling on a miniature rink.

The competition will feature special appearances from celebrity dog lovers and advocates including comedian and SNL star Kenan Thompson as a celebrity coach, legendary broadcaster Doc Emrick and NHL Players Devin Cooley (Calgary Flames), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes) and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks). In addition, color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Alexa Landestoy reporting rink side.

New for the 2026 broadcast, Elias Weiss Friedman, popularly known as The Dogist, will join the Stanley Pup team to anchor a series of heart-warming adoption follow-up segments. These on-location features will highlight the real-world impact of the program, as Friedman interviews three families who adopted a dog featured in previous ‘Stanley Pup’ games, providing a special look at the lives of former canine "players."

The show will premiere on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. (9:30 p.m. ET) and on Sportsnet in Canada (8 p.m. ET). The show will also air on NHL Network on June 10 (8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. ET) and will be available on the NHL’s YouTube channel on June 9. The show will also air in the D.C. region on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) following the national broadcasts, and will be available to fans on both MNMT’s linear TV and streaming platforms.

All 32 NHL teams will be represented by an adoptable rescue dog as they compete in the Conference Finals and vie in the championship showdown – the Stanley Pup Final. The talented lineup of pups and other furry friends who are ready to find their forever homes will be provided by adoption partner Brandywine Valley SPCA. BISSELL and Halo Collar, the leading GPS containment system for dogs, will also join this year as sponsors.

Stanley Pup is executive produced by producer and animal advocate Michael Levitt for Michael Levitt Productions, whose past rescue-themed projects include “American Rescue Dog Show,” “Fox's Cause for Paws,” “All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration” and more, Steve Mayer (President, NHL Content & Events) and Matt Nicholson (NHL Group Vice President, Production & Creative Development) for NHL Productions, and Jim Kowats (MSE Senior Vice President, Production) and Aimee Brillhart (MSE Vice President, Production) for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, whose other award-winning sports-themed series include “Hometown with Rachel Nichols,” “Politics Aside with Chris Cillizza,” “All Ours: Bring Home the Cup” and more.

stanley-pup-pr1

© Jess Rapfogel

The 2026 edition of Stanley Pup aims to build on the incredible momentum from last year’s programming, which saw breakout canine stars like Sidney Pawsby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Taylor Howl (Carolina Hurricanes), and Jeremy Spayman (Boston Bruins) capture the hearts of hockey fans everywhere.

For more information on Stanley Pup, please visit NHL.com/StanleyPup. Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage is underway on ESPN, TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max in the U.S., and in Canada on SN, CBC and TVA Sports. Outside of North America, NHL international media partners deliver games to fans around the world.

“We are thrilled to bring Stanley Pup back for year three,” said Mayer. “This event has quickly become a fan-favorite tradition, blending the competitive spirit of the NHL with the mission of finding homes for animals in need. When Patrick Kanine, Cole Pawfield, Quinn Chews and others find families because of Stanley Pup, we know that this show has true meaning.”

"For our third year of Stanley Pup, we’ve taken the show next level -- and the puppies absolutely delivered,” said Levitt. “This special is pure joy for the whole family, and we hope it inspires people to open their hearts and homes to a rescue dog. Because when these pups hit the ice, it’s not just a game…it’s a power play for adoption." 

“The hockey community is so supportive of animal rescue that a show like this is the best of both worlds for our fans,” said Brillhart. “Every team in the League has their own puppy player to root for -- Stanley Pup will surprise and delight viewers from the first pup drop to the final whistle.”

“The Brandywine Valley SPCA is proud to be the non-profit partner of the Stanley Pup, which highlights many of our all-star adoptable pets,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of Brandywine Valley SPCA. “Adopting is like a hat trick for you and the selected pet – scoring a goal for the pet, the family, and the next animal in need. When you adopt, everyone wins!”

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