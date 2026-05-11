NHL's 'Stanley Pup' rescue dog competition returns for 3rd year

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that Stanley Pup is back for its third consecutive year, bringing a dose of puppy power to the postseason. During this 90-minute special, a lineup of adoptable pups will face off in a friendly competition, showcasing their canine skills and puppy puck handling on a miniature rink.

The competition will feature special appearances from celebrity dog lovers and advocates including comedian and SNL star Kenan Thompson as a celebrity coach, legendary broadcaster Doc Emrick and NHL Players Devin Cooley (Calgary Flames), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes) and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks). In addition, color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Alexa Landestoy reporting rink side.

New for the 2026 broadcast, Elias Weiss Friedman, popularly known as The Dogist, will join the Stanley Pup team to anchor a series of heart-warming adoption follow-up segments. These on-location features will highlight the real-world impact of the program, as Friedman interviews three families who adopted a dog featured in previous ‘Stanley Pup’ games, providing a special look at the lives of former canine "players."

The show will premiere on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. (9:30 p.m. ET) and on Sportsnet in Canada (8 p.m. ET). The show will also air on NHL Network on June 10 (8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. ET) and will be available on the NHL’s YouTube channel on June 9. The show will also air in the D.C. region on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) following the national broadcasts, and will be available to fans on both MNMT’s linear TV and streaming platforms.

All 32 NHL teams will be represented by an adoptable rescue dog as they compete in the Conference Finals and vie in the championship showdown – the Stanley Pup Final. The talented lineup of pups and other furry friends who are ready to find their forever homes will be provided by adoption partner Brandywine Valley SPCA. BISSELL and Halo Collar, the leading GPS containment system for dogs, will also join this year as sponsors.

Stanley Pup is executive produced by producer and animal advocate Michael Levitt for Michael Levitt Productions, whose past rescue-themed projects include “American Rescue Dog Show,” “Fox's Cause for Paws,” “All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration” and more, Steve Mayer (President, NHL Content & Events) and Matt Nicholson (NHL Group Vice President, Production & Creative Development) for NHL Productions, and Jim Kowats (MSE Senior Vice President, Production) and Aimee Brillhart (MSE Vice President, Production) for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, whose other award-winning sports-themed series include “Hometown with Rachel Nichols,” “Politics Aside with Chris Cillizza,” “All Ours: Bring Home the Cup” and more.