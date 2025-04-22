Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 28 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Monday, April 28

The start time of Game 4 of the First Round series between Tampa Bay and Florida Panthers has been set for 7 p.m. ET , on Monday, April 28, in Sunrise. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

of the First Round series between and has been set for , on Monday, April 28, in Sunrise. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The start time of Game 5of the First Round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET, on Monday, April 28, in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360 and TVA Sports.

The complete 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.