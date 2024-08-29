NHL announces changes to start times for games in 2024-25 regular season

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following start time changes for the 2024-25 regular-season schedule. The complete 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.

Start Time Changes

Game #
Day
Date
Visitor
Home
Local Time
Change
63
Thu
17-Oct
NY Rangers
Detroit
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
89
Sun
20-Oct
Colorado
San Jose
5:00 PM
From 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM
101
Tue
22-Oct
Boston
Nashville
7:45 PM
From 7:30 PM to 7:45 PM
102
Tue
22-Oct
Pittsburgh
Calgary
7:30 PM
From 6:45 PM to 7:30 PM
105
Tue 
22-Oct
San Jose
Anaheim
7:15 PM
From 6:45 PM to 7:15 PM
106
Tue
22-Oct
Colorado
Seattle
5:30 PM
From 7:30 PM to 5:30 PM
141
Mon
28-Oct
Nashville
Tampa Bay
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
151
Tue
29-Oct
NY Rangers
Washington
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
160
Wed
30-Oct
Vegas
Los Angeles
7:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM
210
Thu
7-Nov
Philadelphia
Tampa Bay
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
221
Fri
8-Nov
Pittsburgh 
Washington
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
246
Tue
12-Nov
New Jersey
Florida
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
257
Thu
14-Nov
St. Louis
Buffalo
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
372
Fri
29-Nov
Pittsburgh
Boston
6:30 PM
From 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM
373
Fri
29-Nov
Colorado
Dallas
8:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 8:00 PM
396
Tue
3-Dec
Detroit
Boston
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
421
Fri
6-Dec
Pittsburgh
NY Rangers
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
454
Tue
10-Dec
Minnesota
Utah
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
467
Thu
12-Dec
Edmonton 
Minnesota
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
500
Tue
17-Dec
NY Islanders
Carolina
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
513
Thu
19-Dec
Los Angeles
Philadelphia
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
521
Fri
20-Dec
Toronto
Buffalo
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
564
Fri
27-Dec
Colorado
Utah
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
577
Sun
29-Dec
Dallas
Chicago
7:30 PM
From 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM
644
Tue
7-Jan
Toronto
Philadelphia
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
659
Thu
9-Jan
Toronto
Carolina
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
695
Tue
14-Jan
Florida
New Jersey
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
758
Wed
22-Jan
Boston
New Jersey
7:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM
773
Fri
24-Jan
Tampa Bay
Chicago
7:00 PM
From 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM
774
Fri
24-Jan
Vegas
Dallas
6:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 6:30 PM
816
Thu
30-Jan
NY Islanders
Philadelphia
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
856
Tue
4-Feb
Dallas
Anaheim
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
867
Thu
6-Feb
Carolina
Minnesota
6:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 6:30 PM
888
Sat
8-Feb
Anaheim
Los Angeles
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
893
Sat
22-Feb
Washington
Pittsburgh
3:00 PM
From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
894
Sat
22-Feb
Minnesota
Detroit
12:30 PM
From 3:30 PM to 12:30 PM
921
Tue
25-Feb
Edmonton
Tampa Bay
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
937
Thu
27-Feb
Edmonton
Florida
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
948
Sat
1-Mar
Detroit
Columbus
6:00 PM
From TBD to 6:00 PM
993
Thu
6-Mar
Seattle
Nashville
8:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
996
Thu
6-Mar
San Jose
Colorado
7:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM
1042
Thu
13-Mar
Edmonton
New Jersey
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
1082
Tue
18-Mar
St. Louis
Nashville
8:00 PM
From 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
1095
Thu
20-Mar
Vancouver
St. Louis
6:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 6:30 PM
1132
Tue
25-Mar
Nashville
Carolina
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
1149
Thu
27-Mar
Los Angeles 
Colorado
8:00 PM
From 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
1177
Sun
30-Mar
San Jose
Los Angeles
7:00 PM
From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
1209
Sat
5-Apr
NY Rangers
New Jersey
12:30 PM
From 1:00 PM to 12:30 PM
1211
Sat
5-Apr
Pittsburgh
Dallas
2:00 PM
From 2:30 PM to 2:00 PM
1240
Tue
8-Apr
Chicago
Pittsburgh
7:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM
1244
Tue
8-Apr
Vegas
Colorado
7:30 PM
From 8:00 PM to 7:30 PM
1252
Thu
10-Apr
Carolina
Washington
7:30 PM
From 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM
1259
Thu
10-Apr
Anaheim
Los Angeles
7:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM
1265
Sat
12-Apr
NY Islanders
Philadelphia
12:30 PM
From 1:00 PM to 12:30 PM
1266
Sat
12-Apr
NY Rangers
Carolina
3:00 PM
From 3:30 PM to 3:00 PM
1284
Sun
13-Apr
Colorado
Anaheim
7:00 PM
From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
1296
Tue
15-Apr
Washington 
NY Islanders
8:00 PM
From 7:30 PM to 8:00 PM

