NHL announces All-Star Fan Vote winners, Skills participants

2023-a-s-fan-vote
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- NHL fans have voted 12 Players to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3 in Toronto, through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, the National Hockey League announced today.

Selected by fans for the trip to the midseason showcase in Toronto are the following eight skaters and four goaltenders:

Skaters 
Team
Votes
William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
1,393,578
Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
1,065,367
Elias Pettersson 
Vancouver Canucks 
976,716
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
967,975
Mitchell Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
946,154
J.T. Miller
Vancouver Canucks 
839,215
Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
830,480
Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks 
 762,378
Goaltenders
Team
Votes
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
1,398,699
Sergei Bobrovsky 
Florida Panthers
712,100
Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
584,071
Jeremy Swayman 
Boston Bruins 
578,739

More than 36 million votes were cast over eight days, setting a new record and representing a 34% increase in voting year over year. Three players surpassed 1 million votes this season, compared to just one player last year. The number of unique registrants to the Fan Vote also increased by 30% compared to 2023.

The 12 All-Stars named today join the 32 Players previously selected to the All-Star roster by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. Below is the roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend:

Player (All-Star Appearance)
Player (All-Star Appearance)
F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)
F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)
F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)
F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th) 
G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)
G Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1st
F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)
D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)
F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)
F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)
F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)
F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)
F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)
F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)
G Alexandar Georgiev, COL (1st)
F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)
F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)
D Cale Makar, COL (3rd)
F Mitchell Marner, TOR (3rd)
F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)
G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st) 
F William Nylander, TOR (1st)
F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)
D Morgan Rielly, TOR (1st)
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (5th) 
F Brock Boeser, VAN (2nd)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)
G Thatcher Demko, VAN (2nd)
G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (2nd)
D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)
F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)
F J.T. Miller, VAN (1st)
G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)
F Elias Pettersson, VAN (4th)
F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)
F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)
F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)
F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)
F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)
G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)

In addition, the NHL today announced 10 of the 12 All-Stars who will compete for a $1 million (USD) winner-take-all prize in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena, and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

The following NHL All-Stars will be participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Fans will be able to determine the final two All-Stars competing for the $1 million prize via the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual.

David Pastrnak, BOS
Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Cale Makar, COL
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Connor McDavid, EDM
Jack Hughes, NJD
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Auston Matthews, TOR
William Nylander, TOR
Elias Pettersson, VAN

The $1 million (USD) prize will be awarded to the All-Star that accumulates the most points over eight skills events, which include (1) Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, (2) Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, (3) Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge, (4) Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, (5) Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, (6) Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting, (7) Honda (U.S.) / Hyundai (CAN) NHL One-On-One Shootout (top 8 point-earners), and (8) Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners). Please see the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Format and Rules for more details.

Voting to determine the final two participants of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is now open online at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and closes on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.

How to Vote Online: Visit NHL.com/vote. Fans will be permitted to select up to two skaters per online ballot, choosing from the current roster of All-Star skaters. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period. Interactive ballots are available in eight languages – English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish.

How to Vote via NHL App: The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period.

How to Vote via X (formerly Twitter): Each fan post on X must include the complete hashtag #NHLAllStarVote and a player’s full name, or player’s name as a hashtag, or tag a player’s X handle. Each fan must have an active and public X account. Types of eligible X posts: standalone posts, reposts, reply posts or quote posts.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL. 

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL AllStar Thursday™, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, is open to the public and tickets are available here.

