NHL announces All-Star Fan Vote winners, Skills participants

In addition, the NHL today announced 10 of the 12 All-Stars who will compete for a $1 million (USD) winner-take-all prize in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena, and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

The following NHL All-Stars will be participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Fans will be able to determine the final two All-Stars competing for the $1 million prize via the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual.

David Pastrnak, BOS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Connor McDavid, EDM

Jack Hughes, NJD

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Auston Matthews, TOR

William Nylander, TOR

Elias Pettersson, VAN

The $1 million (USD) prize will be awarded to the All-Star that accumulates the most points over eight skills events, which include (1) Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, (2) Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, (3) Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge, (4) Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, (5) Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, (6) Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting, (7) Honda (U.S.) / Hyundai (CAN) NHL One-On-One Shootout (top 8 point-earners), and (8) Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners). Please see the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Format and Rules for more details.

Voting to determine the final two participants of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is now open online at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and closes on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.

How to Vote Online: Visit NHL.com/vote. Fans will be permitted to select up to two skaters per online ballot, choosing from the current roster of All-Star skaters. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period. Interactive ballots are available in eight languages – English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish.

How to Vote via NHL App: The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period.

How to Vote via X (formerly Twitter): Each fan post on X must include the complete hashtag #NHLAllStarVote and a player’s full name, or player’s name as a hashtag, or tag a player’s X handle. Each fan must have an active and public X account. Types of eligible X posts: standalone posts, reposts, reply posts or quote posts.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL AllStar Thursday™, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, is open to the public and tickets are available here.