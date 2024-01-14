All-Star Weekend, Stadium Series, Trade Deadline highlight 2nd half of season

The second half of the 2023-24 NHL season officially began Saturday with the opening face-off between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes.

That was game No. 657 of the 1,312-game regular season. For housekeeping purposes, the first half ended when the New Jersey Devils defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

It was a memorable first half, but instead of taking stock of what happened, it's time to look ahead to what will and potentially could happen in the second half, which runs through April 18, the last day of the regular season. The first day of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is April 22.

Here's your look into the future:

BIG EVENTS

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, Jan. 20

All seven Canada-based NHL teams will be in action, including three all-Canadian matchups and one Original Six game involving legendary rivals. The city of Victoria, British Columbia, will be the host with daylong celebrations and live broadcasts.

The first game featuring the Canada-based teams is the Winnipeg Jets against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre at 3 p.m. ET. The two 7 p.m. ET games feature the Montreal Canadiens against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and the Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Hockey Day in Canada concludes with the Edmonton Oilers against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in the Battle of Alberta at 10 p.m. ET.

The day is also when New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick makes his first trip back to Los Angeles to face his former team, the Los Angeles Kings.

All-Star Weekend in Toronto

The midseason celebration will take place in Toronto for the first time since 2000 with events at Scotiabank Arena. It's a three-night event starting with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 1.

Celebrities will be paired with All-Star captains to pick the four teams that will play the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3. NHL All-Star Thursday will feature the NHL Alumni Association announcing its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Maple Leafs and representatives from the Professional Women's Hockey League will play in a 3-on-3 game.

The NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is Feb. 2 and features a new look with 12 players being selected to compete for a $1 million prize.

The Honda NHL All-Star Game, a 3-on-3 competition, is Feb. 3.