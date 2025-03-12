Vilardi, Namestnikov lift Jets past Rangers

Perfetti has 2 assists for Winnipeg; New York loses 4th in row

Rangers at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEGGabriel Vilardi and Vladislav Namestnikov each scored and the Winnipeg Jets hung on for a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Cole Perfetti had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets (45-17-4), who had lost four of their past six (2-3-1).

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers (31-28-6), who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

Namestnikov made it 1-0 Jets at 5:18 of the first period. Namestnikov got a piece of Perfetti’s centering pass before the puck deflected in off the arm of Rangers forward Sam Carrick.

Zibanejad scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 11:00 when J.T. Miller found him in the slot for a quick shot that beat Hellebuyck's glove into the top corner.

Vilardi put the Jets up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 5:06 of the second, scoring from the slot when Perfetti set him up with a backhand pass from the right side of the net.

3:06 into the third Dylan DeMelo appeared to make it 3-1 Jets, but the Rangers challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed.

Latest News

Bruins have 'something brewing' after comeback win against rival Panthers

Wild end Avalanche’s 6-game winning streak in shootout

Wolf showing poise, 'calm presence' helping Flames contend for playoffs

Mailbag: Nelson, Coyle give Avalanche depth at center; top playoff contenders post-Deadline

State Your Case: Dahlin or Seider to build team around

Lightning hope Gourde, Bjorkstrand are missing links after 3-team trade

Trophy Tracker: Werenski of Blue Jackets choice for Norris as best defenseman

Jarvis scores again, Hurricanes top Lightning for 5th win in row

Dylan Strome shares sweet moment with family before game against brother, Ducks

Bratt has 3 points, Devils defeat Blue Jackets

Bruins rally with 3 goals in 3rd, end Panthers' winning streak at 6

Tkachuk scores, Senators top Flyers for 4th straight win

Marchand practices with Panthers for 1st time -- in Boston

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Ovechkin's chase of Gretzky's NHL goals record ‘just unbelievable,’ Selanne says 

Marner's future with Maple Leafs hot topic on 'NHL @The Rink' podcast

Dahlin refutes report he wants to move on from Sabres

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today