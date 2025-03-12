Vilardi, Namestnikov lift Jets past Rangers

Cole Perfetti had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets (45-17-4), who had lost four of their past six (2-3-1).

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers (31-28-6), who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

Namestnikov made it 1-0 Jets at 5:18 of the first period. Namestnikov got a piece of Perfetti’s centering pass before the puck deflected in off the arm of Rangers forward Sam Carrick.

Zibanejad scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 11:00 when J.T. Miller found him in the slot for a quick shot that beat Hellebuyck's glove into the top corner.

Vilardi put the Jets up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 5:06 of the second, scoring from the slot when Perfetti set him up with a backhand pass from the right side of the net.

3:06 into the third Dylan DeMelo appeared to make it 3-1 Jets, but the Rangers challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed.