Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (18-16-4) at CAPITALS (19-12-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault

Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Connor McMichael -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Miller was placed on Injured Reserve and is week to week after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Rempe and Perreault, who each missed a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday because of illness, took part in the morning skate and coach Mike Sullivan said he anticipates them each being available. … Fox, a defenseman who hasn't played since Nov. 29, took part in the morning skate in a non-contact jersey. … Berard, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Leonard, a forward, could return after missing the past seven games. … Wilson (undisclosed) did not take part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision.