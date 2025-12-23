Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (18-16-4) at CAPITALS (19-12-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault
Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Connor McMichael -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Miller was placed on Injured Reserve and is week to week after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Rempe and Perreault, who each missed a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday because of illness, took part in the morning skate and coach Mike Sullivan said he anticipates them each being available. … Fox, a defenseman who hasn't played since Nov. 29, took part in the morning skate in a non-contact jersey. … Berard, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Leonard, a forward, could return after missing the past seven games. … Wilson (undisclosed) did not take part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision.