Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Rangers

Thompson makes 29 saves for Vegas, which has won 3 of 4

Recap: Rangers at Golden Knights 1.18.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Ivan Barbashev scored twice, and Logan Thompson made 29 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone each had two assists for Vegas (26-14-5), which has won three of its past four games.

Mika Zibanejad scored for New York (28-14-2), which has lost five of seven (2-4-1). Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves.

Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 11:35 of the first period when he snuck a shot underneath Shesterkin’s arm.

Barbashev made it 2-0 at 14:48 after a video review determined he did not kick Roy’s feed into the net. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Barbashev extended the lead to 3-0 on a power play at 17:59 of the second period, one-timing a pass from Stone in the slot.

Keegan Kolesar scored 25 seconds later at 18:24, redirecting a Kaedan Korczak wrist shot from the left circle to make it 4-0.

Zibanejad cut it to 4-1 with a power-play goal 40 seconds into the third period.

Howden scored a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:32 for the 5-1 final.

