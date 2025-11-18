Rangers at Golden Knights projected lineups

RANGERS (10-8-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Scott Morrow, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev-- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Rangers coach Mike Sullivan has returned after missing a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday due to personal reasons. … Borgen will be a game-time decision; either Morrow or Robertson would step in at forward should Borgen be unable to play. … The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Lauzon, who did not play the final 27:43 of a 4-1 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, will miss his second straight game; Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said there is no timetable for the defenseman’s return.