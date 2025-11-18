Rangers at Golden Knights projected lineups

RANGERS (10-8-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Scott Morrow, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev-- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan has returned after missing a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday due to personal reasons. … Borgen will be a game-time decision; either Morrow or Robertson would step in at forward should Borgen be unable to play. … The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Lauzon, who did not play the final 27:43 of a 4-1 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, will miss his second straight game; Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said there is no timetable for the defenseman’s return.