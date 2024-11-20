Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, Rangers edge Canucks for 3rd straight win

Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for the Rangers (12-4-1), who have won three games in a row and four of their past five.

Elias Pettersson had two assists and Arturs Silovs made 29 saves for Canucks (9-6-3), who went 2-4-0 during a six-game homestand.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes scored 34 seconds into the game, taking a pass at the left point, deking past defenseman Jacob Trouba into the slot and scoring on a backhand that beat Shesterkin’s blocker to make it 1-0.

Zibanejad tied it 1-1 at 2:31 by deflecting K’Andre Miller's point shot from inside the left circle.

Fox sprung Cuylle on a breakaway and Cuylle made it 2-1 with a wrist shot over Silovs’ glove at 14:38.

Kiefer Sherwood tied it 2-2 off the rush at 17:39, taking a cross-ice pass from Pettersson and scoring on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Kakko put New York ahead 3-2 on a rush at 8:45 of the second period when Cuylle’s cross-ice pass deflected off the skate of defenseman Carson Soucy and found Kakko, who put it in the open net.

Conor Garland tied it 3-3 on a rush chance at 13:02, taking a pass from Dakota Joshua and using Pius Suter as a screen to shoot high blocker from inside the left circle.

Kreider made it 4-3 at 10:43 of the third period, taking a pass from Reilly Smith and scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot after Zibanejad forced a turnover in the neutral zone.