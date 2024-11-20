VANCOUVER -- Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the New York Rangers in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, Rangers edge Canucks for 3rd straight win
Zibanejad, Cuylle, Kakko each has goal, assist for New York; Pettersson gets 2 points for Vancouver
Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko each had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for the Rangers (12-4-1), who have won three games in a row and four of their past five.
Elias Pettersson had two assists and Arturs Silovs made 29 saves for Canucks (9-6-3), who went 2-4-0 during a six-game homestand.
Defenseman Quinn Hughes scored 34 seconds into the game, taking a pass at the left point, deking past defenseman Jacob Trouba into the slot and scoring on a backhand that beat Shesterkin’s blocker to make it 1-0.
Zibanejad tied it 1-1 at 2:31 by deflecting K’Andre Miller's point shot from inside the left circle.
Fox sprung Cuylle on a breakaway and Cuylle made it 2-1 with a wrist shot over Silovs’ glove at 14:38.
Kiefer Sherwood tied it 2-2 off the rush at 17:39, taking a cross-ice pass from Pettersson and scoring on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.
Kakko put New York ahead 3-2 on a rush at 8:45 of the second period when Cuylle’s cross-ice pass deflected off the skate of defenseman Carson Soucy and found Kakko, who put it in the open net.
Conor Garland tied it 3-3 on a rush chance at 13:02, taking a pass from Dakota Joshua and using Pius Suter as a screen to shoot high blocker from inside the left circle.
Kreider made it 4-3 at 10:43 of the third period, taking a pass from Reilly Smith and scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot after Zibanejad forced a turnover in the neutral zone.