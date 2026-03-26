Woll makes 40 saves, Maple Leafs hand Rangers 6th straight loss

Dakota Joshua had a goal and an assist, and Jake McCabe, Nicolas Robertson and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs (31-29-13), who are 3-2-1 in their past six. Mattias Macelli had two assists, and Woll also had an assist.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (28-35-9), who are 0-5-1 during the losing streak. Adam Fox had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 14 saves.

New York was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. It marks the second consecutive season of missing the playoffs after winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24.

McCabe put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 5:15 of the first period, collecting the rebound of Macelli's backhander in the slot and snapping the puck past a sprawling Shesterkin.

Robertson made it 2-0 at 12:08. Max Domi carried the puck through the neutral zone and slid a backhand pass to Robertson, who slid a snap shot under Shesterkin’s right pad from the left circle.

Joshua pushed the lead to 3-0 at 5:41 of the second period, burying a wrist shot from the left circle to the glove side.

Lafreniere cut the deficit to 3-1 at 10:16 with a power-play goal. He accepted a J.T. Miller feed from the right corner on his backhand, switched to his forehand and flipped the puck past Woll's blocker from in tight.

Zibanejad brought New York to within 3-2 at 18:01 while on the power play. Lafreniere sent a cross-ice pass to Zibanejad in the left circle, where scored with a one-timer.

Tavares made it 4-2 at 11:57 of the third period. He forced a turnover in the defensive zone, skated the length of the ice and beat Shesterkin to the far side with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Zibanejad scored his second goal to make it 4-3 just 1:07 later at 13:04, lifting a backhander over Woll's right pad as he drove the net off a saucer pass from Gabe Perrault.

Adam Sykora, who was selected by the Rangers with the No. 63 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was minus-2 and had three shots on goal in 13:33 of ice time in his NHL debut.