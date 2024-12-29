Point, Kucherov each has 3 points in Lightning win against Rangers

Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (20-11-2), who scored twice short-handed and have won six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 42 saves.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (16-18-1), who have lost six of seven. Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 13 shots before he was pulled at 8:08 of the second period. Jonathan Quick made 11 saves in relief.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:27 of the first period, scoring on a chip-in from close range off a pass across the slot by Point.

Artemi Panarin tied it 1-1 at 9:23, scoring with a wrist shot from the left hash marks after Trocheck found him open.

Ryan McDonagh made it 2-1 for Tampa Bay with a short-handed goal at 18:11. He scored with a shot from the right circle that got under Shesterkin’s arm on a 3-on-1 rush.

Point extended the lead to 3-1 at 3:35 of the second period, scoring on the backhand from in tight off a pass from Kucherov out of the left corner.

Cirelli made it 4-1 at 5:02 with a short-handed goal, finishing a 2-on-1 off a pass from Brandon Hagel, who forced a turnover.

Guentzel pushed it to 5-1 on the power play at 8:08, chasing Shesterkin.

Trocheck cut it to 5-2 with a short-handed goal 13 seconds into the third period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and scored with a low shot from the left circle.

Nick Paul scored at 14:12 for the 6-2 final.