Point, Kucherov each has 3 points in Lightning win against Rangers

Tampa Bay scores twice short-handed, Vasilevskiy makes 42 saves; New York drops 6th in 7 games

Rangers at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 6-2 at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (20-11-2), who scored twice short-handed and have won six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 42 saves.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (16-18-1), who have lost six of seven. Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 13 shots before he was pulled at 8:08 of the second period. Jonathan Quick made 11 saves in relief.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:27 of the first period, scoring on a chip-in from close range off a pass across the slot by Point.

Artemi Panarin tied it 1-1 at 9:23, scoring with a wrist shot from the left hash marks after Trocheck found him open.

Ryan McDonagh made it 2-1 for Tampa Bay with a short-handed goal at 18:11. He scored with a shot from the right circle that got under Shesterkin’s arm on a 3-on-1 rush.

Point extended the lead to 3-1 at 3:35 of the second period, scoring on the backhand from in tight off a pass from Kucherov out of the left corner.

Cirelli made it 4-1 at 5:02 with a short-handed goal, finishing a 2-on-1 off a pass from Brandon Hagel, who forced a turnover.

Guentzel pushed it to 5-1 on the power play at 8:08, chasing Shesterkin.

Trocheck cut it to 5-2 with a short-handed goal 13 seconds into the third period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and scored with a low shot from the left circle.

Nick Paul scored at 14:12 for the 6-2 final.

Latest News

Winter Classic at Wrigley evokes memories of 1st outdoor game at Cubs’ home

 Swayman makes 18 saves, Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 

Roslovic gets 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Devils

Ovechkin scores in return, Capitals top Maple Leafs

Cizikas, Lee each scores twice to lift Islanders past Penguins

Jets score 4 straight goals, rally past Senators for 3rd win in row

On Tap: Day 4 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Byfield scores 2nd goal in OT, Kings top Oilers

Kraken rally with 3 late goals, defeat Canucks in OT

Cates scores in 5th straight, Flyers get past Ducks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

World Junior Championship roundup: Nelson’s 2 goals help U.S. defeat Latvia

Ovechkin returns for Capitals against Maple Leafs 

Red Wings sign Make-A-Wish kid to honorary contract

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Dobes has shutout in NHL debut for Canadiens against Panthers

NHL Buzz: Hughes, Pettersson out for Canucks against Kraken

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker