J.T. Miller scores twice, helps Rangers recover to defeat Penguins 

Fox scored with a wrist shot from between the circles to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead, and Miller added an empty-net goal for the 5-3 final with seven seconds remaining.

Fox and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith had two assists for the Rangers (28-25-4), who have won four of six. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves after being pulled Saturday, when he allowed five goals on 16 shots in the first period of an 8-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’ve got to play better,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ve got to continue to work on our game and play better. I thought the guys in the third period did what we needed to do, but just from a 60-minute standpoint, we’ve got to play better.”